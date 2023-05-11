British International School, Phuket Introduces BTEC Programme

PHOTO: British International School, Phuket

British International School, Phuket (BISP) has recently unveiled a new Senior School programme: the BTEC International Level 3 in Sport (Extended Diploma Programme). This latest addition to the school’s already impressive array of Senior School Pathways provides students with a broader scope of options to pursue their academic interests and personal passions.

With admissions now open for the BTEC International Level 3 in Sport (Extended Diploma Programme), students now have the opportunity to gain a well-rounded education in sports disciplines, laying the foundation for future success in fields such as sports nutrition, high-performance coaching, applied anatomy and physiology, sports psychology, business development, and active leisure industries.

This full-time course is highly recommended for students who wish to study a narrower discipline prior to University or employment.

What is BTEC?

Established in 1984 BTEC (Business Technology and Education Council) provides a progressive framework of vocational and skill-based courses, which have a modular theme to learning, as opposed to end of year summative examinations. Students study skills based scenarios and case studies preparing them for future-ready careers or University Courses at various levels. This teaching style enables students to develop and apply the knowledge, skills, and behaviours that both employers and universities are looking for.

BTEC qualifications can be taken at many levels however the Extended Diploma Programme at BISP is a rigorous full-time course equivalent to 3 A levels.

Who should study BTEC?

At BISP, students entering Year 12 and Year 13 have a variety of academic pathways to choose from, including the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma, the International Baccalaureate (IB) Certificate Programme, (both with the option of an additional BISP High School Diploma), and the recently introduced BTEC Programme. The decision of whether to choose BTEC Level 3 Sport or the IB Diploma Programme ultimately depends on a student’s personal goals, passions and interests. Here are some factors to consider when making the decision:

Career goals: If a student is interested in pursuing a career in the sport and fitness industry, then BTEC Level 3 Sport may be a better choice as it is specifically designed for this field. On the other hand, if they are interested in a more general or diverse career path, the IB Diploma Programme may be a better option as it provides a rigorous but well-rounded education that can prepare them for a wide range of careers.

Curriculum and assessment: The BTEC Level 3 Sport is primarily focused on practical and technical aspects of sport which are taught on a modular basis (largely coursework not exams), while the IB Diploma Programme is more theoretical and academic. If a student is more interested in the practical aspects of sport or looking for a course that complements the demands of a high performance sports training schedule, then the BTEC course may be more suitable. However, if they are more interested in the theoretical and academic aspects of associated topics/subjects, then the IB Diploma Programme may be a better choice.

Personal preference: Ultimately, the decision should be based on a student’s personal preferences and interests. If they are passionate about sport and fitness, and feel that the BTEC Level 3 Sport aligns well with their goals and interests, then it may be the best choice. It is always important for students to consider what they want to get out of the course and what they want to study in the future.

Admissions for BTEC International Level 3 in Sport

BISP is currently accepting applications for the BTEC International Level 3 in Sport (Extended Diploma Programme) for students in Thailand to begin the course in August 2023. For more information about Senior School Pathways at BISP, please contact admissions@bisphuket.ac.th.

