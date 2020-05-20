Last Covid-19 patient in Songklanagarind hospital sent home | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Last Covid-19 patient in Songklanagarind hospital sent home
A hospital on the front lines fighting Covid-19 in the Hat Yai district of the southern province of Songkhla has released its last remaining Covid-19 patient. The patient was sent home yesterday, after making a full recovery.
According to the staff at Songklanagarind Hospital, the patient fell critically ill in his home province of Narathiwat and had to be transferred to Hat Yai to be placed on a respirator. The hospital claimed he was treated with injections of donated plasma, which helped speed his recovery.
However, Songklanagarind reports that there are still 2 Covid-19 patients remaining in its second branch, also in Hat Yai.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand| Facebook@hospsu
‘New normal’ seen in shopping malls across Bangkok
Part of the ‘new normal’, in times of Covid-19 in Thailand, involves redesigning traditional ways of doing things and changing daily life to stay safe and virus free. Today The Standard has revealed a few things that you might see in the near future.
To minimise the risk of the spread of Covid-19 in elevators, engineers have created a new, innovative concept of using foot pedals to choose your floor instead of using your hands to press designated buttons.
The concept has been introduced in Bangkok’s Seacon Square Srinakarin Department Store. It began as a prototype, but now all 8 elevators in Seacon Square use the pedals. All 4 elevators in Seacon Square Department Store in Bang Khae will also likely be changed in the coming week.
Moving on to another innovative measure for preventing the spread of the virus, a new technology called ‘Face Bot’ has been introduced to replace human screening points. Face Bot machines will scan, take temperatures, and detect pedestrians’ faces. Anyone with a temperature higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius, or who is not wearing a face mask, will be denied entry.
The Seacon Square mall has ordered 10 of the devices at a price of 50,000 baht per device and is awaiting delivery. At present, 4 face bot machines have been installed in Seacon Square Department Store Srinakarin Road.
1. At the entrance of Bangkok Bank, Ground Floor
2. At the entrance of the flyover on the 2nd floor connecting to the Lotus
3. At the main entrance on the Ground Floor
4. At the entrance of the parking lot (new building) G floor
“We are ready to expand to every entrance and exit of the mall,” says a mall spokesman.
In a related story, Central Group has asked all stores within their shopping centres to create ‘counter shields’ at the customer service counters as well as on dining tables.
A mandatory 1.5 metre social distance at each table has also come in to play as we all begin to see more such measures at mass gathering places.
SOURCE: The Stranded | Nation TV | Central Group
Thai massage shops may reopen soon, from the waist down only
The Thai Government is debating whether to allow massage shops to reopen soon, provided treatment is limited to the lower body.
Coconuts reports that the director of the Health Service Support department, Thares Karassanairawiwong, says upper body massage, including the back, shoulders and neck, will not be permitted for now as it may involve a higher risk of Covid-19 infection.
The Public Health Ministry says the Covid-19 task force will consider allowing massage shops to offer massage treatments from the waist down. Great news for those longing for a foot massage, not so good if you’ve got a stiff neck.
It’s understood the latest proposal comes following discussion with massage parlour representatives, who say their members are suffering financial hardship as a result of the enforced closure of their premises.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Thailand scores highest for mask-wearing in survey of ASEAN nations
A survey carried out by internet-based market research firm YouGov reveals that Thais are the most likely to wear face masks and to use hand sanitiser. Khaosod English reports that the survey examined the habits of citizens from 6 ASEAN member-states and found that 95% of Thais always wear a face mask in public.
(It’s currently still law to wear a face-mask in public as part of the emergency decree)
Vietnamese citizens were a close second at 94%, followed by the Philippines (93%), Malaysia (89%), and Indonesia (87%). Singapore came in last with just 66% of people saying they always wear a face mask in public. Those surveyed were chosen based on age, income, education level and gender to ensure a wide representation for each country.
YouGov/Imperial College London
The Covid-19 outbreak has led to more people wearing face masks, particularly in countries where it is now mandatory to do so while in public. While there was a degree of panic-buying of surgical masks in the early days of the pandemic, many Thai fashion brands are now producing their own, along with creative individuals who started making masks to alleviate the initial shortage.
The owner of the I’m Not A Morning Person fashion label, 28 year old Jarauyporn Khamwan started by using leftover material to make satin masks which she sold for 290 baht. She believes masks have the potential to become a fashion accessory, particularly if wearing them remains a permanent requirement.
Overall, the wearing of face masks is far more prevalent in Asian culture, although things are slowly changing in some Western countries as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Across the 6 ASEAN members surveyed, 86% of respondents say they always wear a face mask in public. By contrast, 48% of people in the US do, followed by 44% in France. In the UK, just 15% of respondents say they always wear a face mask when leaving home.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
