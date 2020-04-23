Huge rise in single-use plastic during Thailand’s lockdown | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Huge rise in single-use plastic during Thailand’s lockdown
One positive of the world shutting down is nature being given a much-needed chance to heal and recover. Sadly though, another not so nice consequence of the Covid-19 lockdown has been the significant increase in Thailand’s plastic waste. Why?
Coconuts Bangkok says the Thailand Environment Institute blames the rise on more people availing of single-use plastic during this time for takeaway and the delivery of food. Director Wijarn Simachaya urges the country’s residents to be more aware of how much waste they are generating while ordering takeaway food. Non-plastic alternatives are still difficult to find and expensive to buy at this stage.
Latest reports say the country’s plastic waste is now sitting at around 6,500 tonnes a day. To put that in context, it was 1,500 tonnes a day prior to the virus outbreak. In an attempt to reverse the upward trend, Wijarn is asking people to replace single-use plastic with reusable containers when ordering takeaway food. (Perhaps Wijarn can explain this to the providers of the take away services)
Earlier this year, many of the country’s biggest retailers stopped offering single-use bags to customers, in an effort to address Thailand’s overuse of plastic. See story HERE. And while the current ban on travel and severe restrictions on movement are proving very beneficial for the environment, it’s important we don’t reverse the progress Thailand has been making in reducing its plastic waste.
You may have also noticed that convenience stores are again offering plastic bags after earlier becoming part of the movement to stop handing out plastic bags for customers.
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok
Phuket eyes lifting restrictions on Tambons that are virus-free for 14 days
Phuket’s outgoing governor Pakkapong Tawipat recently extended emergency measures in the southern province until April 30, including severe travel restrictions on the island. Now there is speculation the incoming governor, Narong Namsouw, currently the governor of the northeastern Chaiyaphum province, will extend them, though there has been no confirmation of this.
Governor Pakkapong says the provincial government is seeking opinions from all quarters about the possibility of reopening some of the island’s 17 tambons, or subdistricts, once they are free of new Covid-19 cases for 14 days.
Phuket has the highest rate of Covid-19 cases per capita in Thailand, and the highest number outside of Bangkok (197 as of today), but numbers have dropped dramatically, with only 5 new cases reported in the last week, and the recovery rate is high at well over 65%. Currently, medical and public health concerns remain in the Patong and Bang Tao subdistricts, where infections remain highest.
Pakkapong announced yesterday that he has assigned the Prince of Songkla University to collect opinions from all sectors of society, hinting that areas with no new cases for two weeks, of which there are many, could have Tambon restrictions lifted.
“Right now, it is at the stage that Phuket Provincial Government is listening to opinions from all parts. We will make a proposal to the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee, but any steps must comply with the state of emergency and various measures of the National Communicable Disease Committee.”
Phuket provincial public health chief Thanit Sermkaew says easing measures to prevent the spread of the virus can only happen if no infected persons are found in a subdistrict for 14 days.
“That seems like a safe time, but if we’re to be really safe and confident, 28 days would be better under the ‘new lifestyle’ that’s being enforced during the outbreak.”
“You can see that in all 17 tambons in Phuket, there are some tambons that have reported no infections for 14 days. 8 tambons are still in a “red condition” and need to be monitored. Currently, there are still infected people in Patong and Bang Tao. We have to start counting from the day a case is found for another 14 days. In other tambons I think it’s possible to unlock the areas by the end of April since no infection has been found for more than 14 days.”
SOURCE: Phuket People's Voice
No new Covid-19 cases for Chonburi today
Good news coming out of Chonburi, just east of Bangkok, as zero new cases of Covid-19 infections were reported today. The province, home to the popular seaside resort Pattaya, has had 86 cases in total since the virus first struck Thailand. 2 people have died and a further 22 are still undergoing hospital treatment. 62 patients have fully recovered.
The Pattaya News says the updated figures were reported on social media this morning. It’s understood that, as part of proactive testing being carried out in the province, over 2,000 people have been tested in the last few weeks. Of those, only 4 people who had been in close contact with Covid-19 patients, tested positive.
Pattaya is currently facing tight restrictions on movement in an effort to contain the virus. Access to the city is limited to those who live and work there only. Authorities plan to continue testing proactively, but to date, the infection does not appear to have taken a strong hold in the province.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
New Covid-19 cases drop to 13, lowest in weeks, with 1 new death
Health officials reported just 13 new Covid-19 patients nationwide today, down from yesterday’s 15 and marking the fifth consecutive day of declining new cases. The total is now 2,839 since the outbreak began in Thailand. There was 1 more death, bringing the cumulative toll to 50. 13 more cases have recovered and were sent home from hospital in the past 24 hours.
1 of the new cases was reported in the southern province of Phuket, where numbers have been dropping steadily, bringing the total to 6 since last Thursday. 3 cases were reported yesterday, 1 case was reported Tuesday and 1 on Friday. Previous to Tuesday there had been 3 consecutive days without any infections. Today’s case takes the number there to 197: a 33 year old Thai woman, a postal employee who fell sick on March 29, and went for testing on April 3. She was was not confirmed to be infected with the virus, but after 14 days of quarantine she tested again, this time positive.
Officials warn, though, that because of limited testing, the actual number of infections is believed to be higher.
SOURCES: The Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post
