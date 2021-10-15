Thailand News Today | Arrival quarantine waived for 5 countries, The new Thailand pass | Oct. 15

Thailand has decided it wants to waive arrival quarantine for 5 countries, The much-maligned certificate of entry is on its way out, set to replaced by the Thailand pass, a giant celebration marked the end of the 9 day annual Phuket Vegetarian Festival and Thailand is planning on throwing a massive extravaganza to celebrate the country’s reopening.

