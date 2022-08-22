Travel
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
From young travellers and families seeking sun-soaked getaways to those venturing in search of sparkling temples, majestic waterfalls, and delightful gastronomic experiences, Koh Samui has it all. And there’s no better way to enjoy everything the island has to offer than to stay in one of its best hotels. Koh Samui is home to some of the most breathtaking resorts in Thailand, perfect for washing away life’s stresses. Each best hotel in Koh Samui offers more than just lavish rooms but also a serene atmosphere, an awe-inspiring setting, and world-class facilities. Here are our top picks.
1. W Koh Samui
Pricing: Start from 14,000 Baht per night.
Address: 4/1 Moo 1 Tambol Maenam, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330.
Click here to book now on Agoda
Our first pick of the best hotel in Koh Samui is the W. Just a 5 minute drive to Bo Phut Pier, this luxurious hotel has all the right amenities making it one of the most popular on the island. Moreover, the hotel is close to the Big Buddha statue and the famous Fisherman’s Village, offering plenty of shopping and dining. Located on the hilltop, the W is nestled between Maenam and Bo Phut and features 74 private pool villas that overlook pristine beaches.
With ultra chic and cutting edge designs, the W is loaded with amazing decor. Each room has silk lamps and designer furnishings that emit total relaxation. Furthermore, it is easy to experience ultimate serenity by lounging at the large pool or having a spa treatment at the W Bliss Spa.
2. Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort
Pricing: Start from 5,302Baht per night.
Address: 92/1 Moo 2, Tambon Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320.
Click here to book now on Agoda
Anantara Lawana is conveniently located in the bustling Chaweng district. However, the impression given by the atmosphere is that of a private Thai home. The hotel also features all the expected amenities of a hotel of its scale, including an extra-large bathroom. Guests here can also enjoy the on-site activities such as horseback riding and fitness centre.
Kids can also have fun at the kids’ club while parents can have a rest. Furthermore, the resort features a hot tub and steam room for ultimate unwinding after a long day of fun in the sun. Each room here features a private plunge pool and a shaded terrace. Great for families, the resort caters to children and even offers a free daily breakfast.
3. Four Seasons Resort
Pricing: Start from 28,700 Baht per night.
Address: 219 Moo 5, Angthong, Bang Por, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140.
Click here to book now on Agoda
For a truly exotic escape with the backdrop of a beautiful, tropical island, Four Season Resort Koh Samui should be your top choice. Located in Koh Samui, this luxury resort is set upon powdery white sand, with coconut groves abound. You can relax at the Secret Garden Spa, and have a delicious meal at the Koh Thai Kitchen.
The resort’s hillside luxury villas also feature a private balcony, tropical decor and a majestic infinity pool. Moreover, the resort has free breakfast and a kids’ club that make it great for families who want to experience the island in style. Visitors can also play tennis at the on-site tennis court or rally against each other in a friendly game at the hotel’s game room. This is definitely the place to visit if you are looking for uncompromising luxury in the best hotel in Koh Samui.
4. Banyan Tree Samui
Pricing: Start from 14,567 Baht per night.
Address: 99/9 Moo 4, Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310.
Click here to book now on Agoda
The Banyan Tree Samui is a great resort for families as it offers a kids’ club that includes all kinds of games. Moreover, the little ones can enjoy traditional Thai dances, arts and crafts, and a separate children’s pool. The kids’ pool also features a fish fountain and seating area for parents, complete with umbrellas.
Additionally, the hotel offers a game room with Jenga, playing cards and other fun activities. Kids can also enjoy just running around outside in the large lawn with a football or playing table tennis. Moreover, kayaks, snorkelling, and stand-up paddling are offered for free. Upon arriving, kids can feel extra special with a welcome toy and nightly goodies. Aside from the kids’ amenities, the Banyan Tree is a great getaway for couples as it features an elegant spa, hot tub, steam room, and sauna.
5. SALA Samui Choengmon Beach
Pricing: Start from 7,379 Baht per night.
Address: 10/9 Moo 5, Baan Plai Laem, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320.
Click here to book now on Agoda
A truly world-class resort located in Choeng Mon Beach, the SALA is renowned for its elegance. SALA Samui is just 10 minutes from Samui airport, Fisherman’s Village and Chaweng’s shopping and nightlife. The resort blends traditional Thai architecture with modern facilities and amenities with the staff offering truly professional service to guests.
The property itself is set upon 80 metres of a white, sandy beach, making it the ultimate tropical escape. Most rooms feature a private swimming pool and open-air bathrooms and showers in lush garden. Furthermore, each suite is equipped with SALA signature toiletries. Adult guests can enjoy the award-winning spa and the state-of-the-art fitness centre. Additionally, the yoga room, steam room and spa offer an exquisite calming experience for guests.
These 5 best hotels in Koh Samui offer plenty of amenities while being in great locations. Here, visitors can take advantage of the private pools and beaches while slumbering away in plush bedding at night. With many offering free breakfasts and award-winning spas, these hotels are definitely popular for a reason.
Travelling with kids? Consider staying at the 5 best family-friendly hotels in Koh Samui.
