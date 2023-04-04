Top eco-friendly hotels in Thailand for green getaways

PHOTO: Keemala Phuket

Tourism is a significant contributor to Thailand’s economy with its stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and delectable cuisine attracting millions of tourists each year. However, environmental concerns have increased due to the surge in tourism. The hospitality industry has recognized this issue, and as a result, eco-hotels have emerged as an alternative to traditional accommodations. Eco hotels in Thailand are designed to provide travellers with a luxurious experience while minimizing their environmental impact. These hotels go beyond the typical “reduce, reuse, recycle” mantra and implement innovative and sustainable practices to achieve their eco-friendly goals.

The rise of eco-hotels in Thailand reflects the growing trend of environmentally conscious travel. Tourists are increasingly aware of their detrimental impact on the environment and want to make responsible choices while travelling. Eco hotels offer a solution that allows travellers to indulge in luxury while mitigating their environmental impact. It may also interest you to read about the top eco-hotels around the world here if you wish to travel outside Thailand. So, if you’re environmentally conscious, you must visit these eco-hotels to enjoy a guilt-free trip!

Top 5 Eco-Friendly Hotels in Thailand

1. Keemala Resort, Phuket

Keemala Resort is an eco-hotel located in Phuket, Thailand. The resort is designed to provide guests with a unique experience that blends luxury with sustainability. Keemala Resort features eco-friendly villas that are built with sustainable materials, such as bamboo and reclaimed teakwood. The resort also uses natural materials in its decor, including clay, stone, and mud.

Keemala Resort is committed to minimizing its environmental impact and implements eco-friendly practices throughout the property. For example, the resort has a natural wastewater treatment system that recycles water and uses it to irrigate the gardens. The resort also uses energy-efficient lighting, encourages guests to conserve water and electricity, and sources local and organic produce for its restaurants.

The resort offers various eco-friendly activities to guests that allow them to experience the lush green area where it’s located. Guests can go on guided tours to spot wildlife and bird species, learn about the local flora and fauna, and explore the natural beauty of the surrounding forests through jungle trekking tours. The resort also has its own organic farm that guests can visit to learn about sustainable agriculture practices and pick fresh fruits and vegetables. In addition, Keemala Resort is committed to reducing waste and protecting the environment through regular beach clean-up activities. Cooking classes that focus on traditional Thai cuisine using locally sourced and organic ingredients are also available for guests. Overall, Keemala Resort is an ideal destination for those who want to experience sustainable tourism and environmental conservation while enjoying a luxurious stay.

2. Soneva Kiri, Koh Kood

Soneva Kiri is a luxury eco-hotel located on the island of Koh Kood, Thailand. The resort is known for its commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation, making it an ideal destination for travellers who want to experience eco-friendly luxury. Soneva Kiri is situated amidst lush greenery and eco-friendly villas that blend seamlessly with the natural surroundings.

Soneva Kiri features a range of eco-friendly practices, including using renewable energy sources, implementing waste management and conservation practices, and sourcing local and organic produce for its restaurants.

The resort offers guests a range of eco-friendly activities that allow them to experience sustainable tourism while enjoying luxurious amenities. One of these activities is the Eco-Cruise, which takes guests on a scenic tour of Koh Kood Island, providing opportunities to learn about marine conservation efforts. Soneva Kiri is also committed to preserving the coral reefs around the island and offers coral planting activities for guests to help restore and preserve these delicate ecosystems.

Sustainable cooking classes are also available, focusing on locally sourced and organic ingredients. Guests can also participate in tree-planting activities to help restore the surrounding forests and combat deforestation. In addition, Soneva Kiri promotes sustainable fishing practices and offers guests guided fishing tours that focus on catch-and-release techniques. Overall, Soneva Kiri is an eco-hotel that provides guests with a range of eco-friendly activities that allow them to learn about and participate in sustainable tourism practices, making it an ideal destination for travellers who want to enjoy luxurious amenities while minimizing their impact on the planet.

3. Six Senses Yao Noi, Phang Nga Bay

Yao Noi is a beautiful island in Thailand that is home to many eco-friendly resorts, including the award-winning Six Senses Yao Noi eco-hotel. The eco-hotel offers guests a luxurious and sustainable experience, with a focus on immersing them in the island’s natural beauty and culture.

The hotel uses renewable energy sources, such as solar panels and biomass boilers, to generate electricity and heat water. It also has a rainwater harvesting system that collects and filters rainwater for use in landscaping and irrigation. In addition, the hotel has implemented a waste management system that includes composting, recycling, and minimizing single-use plastics.

Six Senses Yao Noi is committed to preserving the local environment and supporting the local community. The hotel sources its materials from local suppliers, which reduces its carbon footprint and supports the local economy. The hotel also offers guests experiences that allow them to connect with the natural surroundings, such as nature walks and kayaking tours.

4. Zeavola Resort

Zeavola Resort is a luxurious eco-hotel located on the northern tip of Phi Phi Island in Thailand. This unique resort is built entirely from natural materials and is surrounded by lush tropical gardens, creating a serene and peaceful atmosphere for guests.

The resort features 53 beautifully appointed villas, each with its own private terrace and outdoor rain shower. The villas are constructed from teakwood, which has been reclaimed from old Thai homes and reassembled into traditional-style structures. This design approach not only creates a charming and authentic atmosphere, but it also helps to reduce the resort’s environmental footprint by minimizing waste.

The resort also has several restaurants that specialize in locally-sourced ingredients, allowing guests to savour the flavours of authentic Thai cuisine while supporting local farmers and reducing the carbon footprint associated with importing food.

As part of its commitment to sustainable tourism, the resort has implemented several programs to protect the natural environment and promote sustainable practices. These programs include a coral reef conservation program, waste management, an organic garden and farm-to-table dining, kayaking and hiking tours, and educational programs. By participating in these activities, guests can enjoy a unique and authentic experience while minimizing their impact on the environment and supporting the local community.

5. The Pavilions, Phuket

The Pavilions Phuket is a luxury eco-hotel situated on a hilltop overlooking the stunning Andaman Sea. The hotel boasts a range of eco-friendly features and initiatives that are designed to reduce its environmental impact and promote sustainable tourism.

The hotel has implemented various eco-friendly initiatives such as using renewable energy sources, reducing water consumption, and promoting sustainable tourism practices. The hotel’s staff is trained to minimize their environmental impact, and guests are encouraged to participate in eco-friendly activities such as hiking, cycling, and organic farming.

The Pavilions Phuket also offers a range of wellness and spa services, including yoga and meditation classes, detox programs, and traditional Thai massages. The hotel’s restaurants use locally sourced and organic ingredients to create healthy and delicious meals that are served in an exquisite outdoor setting.

You may also check out our article on the top 10 hotels in Thailand for a luxurious getaway if you aim to explore greater accommodation options.