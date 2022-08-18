Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday

With breathtaking beaches, turquoise waters, and lush greenery, the tropical island of Koh Samui will never cease to amaze you. In addition to its natural beauty, the island also boasts fun water sports and an outdoor shopping mall, giving visitors everything they need for the ultimate holiday. The best thing is that you don’t have to pay a lot of money to experience all the dreamy things on the island. It’s relatively easy to find an affordable hotel in Koh Samui offering first-class facilities and services. Below, we’ve compiled a list of affordable hotels in Koh Samui that don’t sacrifice amenities or style.

Pricing: Start from 1,238 Baht per night.

Address: 22/1 Moo 4, Ban Bangrak, Big Buddha Beach, Suratthani, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320.

Popular for locals and tourists alike, Secret Garden Beach Resort offers entertainment on the weekends as well as stunning accommodations. Furthermore, you can take advantage of the resort’s pool, spa, and water activities with the help of welcoming staff.

As soon as you arrive at the resort, you will feel transcended by the resort’s atmosphere, making them truly feel like they are on a tropical island. The resort also offers a free breakfast and amazing cuisines at its on-site restaurant.Rooms are similar to Tiki-style bungalows, with a pool just outside your window. Whether you’re a tourist or traveling on business, Secret Garden Beach Resort is a great choice for affordable hotel when visiting Koh Samui.

PHOTO: Crystal Bay Beach ResortPricing: Start from 999 Baht per night.

Address: 209/1 Moo 4, Had Thong Takien, T. Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310.

Located between Chaweng and Lamai, this resort overlooks a beautiful bay, providing a truly scenic view for guests. Nearby attractions include Hin Ta Hin Yai and Central Festival shopping mall among others. Moreover, the family-run hotel focuses on making sure guests are comfortable and all their needs are met. The resort also offers all of the top amenities including an outdoor pool, restaurant, and bar.

Since the popular resort is right by Koh Samui’s iconic Silver Beach, you can easily spend fun times at the beach anytime you want. Although it’s affordable, each room is designed for ultimate comfort without sacrificing luxury. Bedding is plush and decor is fabulous. Furthermore, the resort’s popularity makes it easy to meet other international travellers where it can be exciting to organise a group tour of the surrounding islands of Koh Tao and Koh Pha Ngan.

Pricing: Start from 1,439 Baht per night.

Address: 26/4 Moo 4, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330.

The next affordable but stylish hotel in Koh Samui is the Coco Palm Beach Resort. Located on the northern end of the island, the resort is well-positioned on Maenam Beach. With panoramic views of neighbouring Koh Pha Ngan, you can enjoy the great location while taking in the beautiful scenery. Just a few minutes walk to Lomprayah Pier, you can hop on the ferry to Koh Pha Ngan or Koh Tao, for more travelling adventures.

Rooms feature modern decor and top amenities, while the resort’s restaurant offers a beachfront dining experience. The Palm Terrace Restaurant offers Thai, Asian, and international dishes prepared on a live cooking station. Additionally, the resort offers a kids’ club and free breakfast that definitely makes it convenient for families to stay. Thus, a holiday at the Coco Palm Beach Resort is definitely a great way to enjoy all of what Koh Samui has to offer.

Pricing: Start from 1,356 Baht per night.

Address: 95/70 Moo 2, Lipa Noi, Nathon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140.

This affordable hotel is located on the western side of Koh Samui, which is known for its stunning sunsets. Anahata is nestled quietly on Tonyang Beach among coconut groves and stretches of white, powdery sand. Great for couples looking for a relaxing and serene holiday, the resort offers a spa, steam room, yoga room, and pool among other relaxing amenities. Moreover, the resort offers wellness retreats for those who want to indulge in yoga and other programs during their holiday.

Each villa is adorned with traditional Thai decor that fuses light and organic fabrics, making relaxation the ultimate goal. Furthermore, you can enjoy the beautiful sunsets from their balconies as the resort is truly directly on the sand. The Fasai beachfront restaurant is also the perfect place to dine while watching the waves crashing along the shore. Here, guests can be sure to experience ultimate relaxation in this majestic beachfront resort.

Pricing: Start from 2,169 Baht per night.

Address: 178 Moo1 Bophut Beach, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320.

The family-owned Peace Resort offers beachside accommodation surrounded by tropical gardens on the island’s northern end. With easy access to the popular nightlife of Fisherman’s Village, the Peace Resort is a great choice for those wanting to go out and about at night.

Each villa is built using Thai architectural style and resembles a Thai village. Guests can enjoy a meal on the beach at the Sea Wrap Restaurant and sip on cocktails by the pool after a day at the beach. Moreover, the hotel offers a kids’ club to give parents a break and a spa for ultimate relaxation. With its excellent location, the Peace Resort is a great choice for those wanting to be near the nightlife and other shopping attractions.

Koh Samui’s wallet-friendly hotels definitely are a great place to stay as they offer a pristine beachfront holiday while keeping your savings in mind. Moreover, once arriving to your room after a long day of sightseeing or sunbathing, guests will be sure to slumber peacefully.

