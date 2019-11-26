New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam | The Thaiger

Travel
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
PHOTO: sunlightcruise.com
Thailand has Phang Nga Bay, Vietnam has the famous Ha Long Bay and the lesser-known Lan Ha Bay.
Vietnamese cruise operator Indochina Sails has a new route starting this December, sailing from Hai Phong to the Lan Ha Bay region, northern Vietnam.
They say that joining this new cruise will be more convenient for guests as the home-port is closer to Hanoi. Lan Ha Bay is one of three bays served by their cruise boats. Ha Long Bay is the most famous with more than 100 cruise operators in operation. The bay has close to 2,000 islets. Boats are based at Bai Chay harbour
Bai Tu Long Bay is 30 km east of Ha Long, quieter and has around 1,600 limestone islets. Cruise boats are based at Hon Gai harbour.
The smallest of the three bays, Lan Ha Bay, is 10 km south of Cat Ba Island with 300 islets and limestone karst. This bay is recommended for adventure travellers interested in kayaking, rock climbing and trekking
Indonchina Sails has more than 20 years experience offering cruises on Ha Long Bay.
The new cruise boat will have 36 cabins and offer guests a luxury travel experience.
Famed for its tropical islets with secluded sandy beaches the UNESCO World Heritage bay has retained its pristine environment by avoiding substantial tourist attention.
So far it has been protected from over crowding and environmental issues that blight the bigger tourist magnet, Ha Long Bay.
Indochina Sails’ Lan Ha two-day, one-night cruise package comes with on-board meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) served at the boat’s second deck restaurant, which also has a lounge area with a vantage point to admire the bay.
Cruise activities include food carving, cooking classes, sunrise Tai Chi, spa service, gym and a heated on-board swimming pool.
Shore activities highlight trips to secluded sandy coves and visits to fishing communities living on floating villages.
The ship has been designed in traditional Indochina Colonial style with token sails. Spacious private cabin have en-suite bathrooms and balconies.
Indochina Sails is a brand name of Huong Hai Group and one of the first companies to specialise in cruises on Ha long Bay with more than 15 years of experience.
Find out more about their tours HERE.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free. Be sure to check out YonderTours for things to do in Thailand and tours across the country.
Crime
Over 500 complaints lodged against fake Thai tour agent
…who scammed victims out of 31 million baht.
A fake package tour agency who used social media to scam customers out of a total of 31 million baht now has 514 complaints lodged against it, with 100 complaints lodged with the Vice Minister of Justice yesterday. The complaints were lodged at the ministry’s offices in Chaeng Watthana, Bangkok.
The Nation reports that complainants accuse both the Facebook page “2gether” and Instagram account “twogether1” of selling non-existent discounted airline tickets and tour packages, with one plaintiff, named only as Juthapha, claiming she paid over 400,000 baht for five tour packages to six countries.
Juthapha says she made the booking through the “2gether” Facebook page, but the owner of the page then claimed to have been cheated by a tour agency and was unable to provide the trips in question or issue a refund.
Juthapha is now calling for a full investigation to identify and prosecute the culprit.
“We would like the Department of Special Investigation to take these cases and charge the culprit with public cheating and fraud. I dug deeper and found that the page owner booked the tours and hotels in the names of family members instead of the company’s name, so I suspected this was a case of fraud.”
“Other victims who came here today were in a similar situation; some even went on the trip to Japan and got stranded there, as the company didn’t provide return tickets or any accommodation.”
Samart Jenchajitwanit, Vice Minister of Justice, says he accepts all the complaints and will consider involving the DSI, acknowledging that the criteria for doing so has been met.
“It is eligible for investigation as a public cheating and fraud case for which the law dictates that plaintiffs must number more than 300 persons and this case has more than 500.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand
Drop your excise tax on jet fuel, or we’ll pull out – Airlines
The Thai Excise Department is proposing local airlines increase the number of flights to the Kingdom’s second-tier provincial airports in return for a reduction in the excise tax on jet fuel. The Department’s aim is to increase tourism into Thailand’s lesser-known tourist areas and attractions.
Nok Air, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai Smile Airways, Thai Airways International, Thai VietJet Air and Thai Lion Air have all submitted requests to cut the excise tax on jet fuel to avoid downsizing, cutting services on low-performing routes, or shutting down operations.
Aviation fuel makes up 30-35% of an airlines’ costs, and the excise department charges on jet fuel tax of 4.726 baht per litre. The airlines say that the tax on jet fuel is a huge burden since it went up to 4.726 baht per litre from just 0.20 baht per litre just two years ago.
But Patchara Anuntasilpa, the director-general of the excise department said that if the low-cost and full-service airlines want the Department to cut the jet fuel taxes, they should “offer proposals that benefit the public”, including more frequent flights to second-tier provinces.
The Bangkok Post reports that meetings are now scheduled in two weeks where the key players will be joined by the TAT to discuss options. The TAT acknowledge the co-operation of airlines is vital to establishing new tourism hubs.
Meanwhile, airlines operating in Thailand say they are being battered by a weak economy and the baht’s strength, which is reducing international tourist arrivals, while the intense competition prohibits them from raising fares.
Thai AirAsia says they’ve had to reduce flights by 15% over the last four months, cutting frequency of flights to Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi and Khon Kaen to contain the high operating costs.
Meanwhile, the senior vice-president of Bangkok Airways, Anawat Leelawatwatana, says Thailand airlines’ fares are falling as carriers compete locally and internationally.
“Government support is required if airlines are expected to take part in stimulating tourism in particular provinces.”
“Promoting travel in second-tier provinces is crucial for Thailand’s tourism. Many foreign tourists are drifting towards other countries in the region because of a dearth of new tourism spots.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Bangkok Transit System, better known by locals and tourists as the ‘Skytrain’, is as ubiquitous in Bangkok as good street food and fake Viagra.
It is operated by Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC), a subsidiary of BTS Group Holdings, under a concession granted by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
The system consists of 43 stations along two lines: the Sukhumvit Line running northwards and eastwards, terminating at Mo Chit and Kheha respectively, and the Silom Line which serves Silom and Sathon Roads, the central business district of Bangkok, terminating at National Stadium and Bang Wa.
There is also the dedicated Airport Link from the city to Suvarnabhumi and soon a line will open to Don Mueang.
Besides the BTS, Bangkok’s rapid transit system includes the underground and elevated Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) railway lines. The growth in daily BTS traffic has been huge in the past ten years.
Before we get started, whilst it’s 35 degrees outside the BTS, it can often be at least 10 degrees cooler inside. Pleasant on some trips, can get icy cold on others.
The Skytrain system was opened on 5 December 1999 by Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Bangkokians avoided it like the plague for the first few years but slowly fell in love with the elevated trains. Now the BTS is a vital part of the Bangkok public transport system with growing numbers of passengers every year.
The BTS has a fleet of 52 four-car trains. Here are ten things to know before you travel on the Skytrain.
1. No one reads newspapers or magazines anymore, no one!
The future of marketing is in stark focus when riding on the BTS Skytrain. No one reads newspapers or magazines and it’s estimated that 86% of travellers will look at their smartphones at least once during any trip on the BTS. The actual carriages are adorned with marketing messages and branding, some of them completely ‘skinned’ in the branding of paying organisations. The stations feature a lot of screens and large format advertising as well as inside the carriages. Given the 663,000 daily users on the Skytrain, basically a captive audience, where are you spending your marketing baht?
The Bangkok Mass Transit System was making more from advertising revenue than ticket sales until 2013.
2. One Day Pass is the way to go
At least for tourists who don’t have many days in Bangkok, one day pass is good for travellers who plan to go to at least 2 locations in 1 day. But if your destinations are less than 5 stations apart, then go with Single Journey Ticket. The one day ticket will save you A LOT of time especially in rush-hours when queues for tickets can add to your frustration.
To get single-journey tickets you have automatic dispensers where you’ll need to know your way around and have plenty of change with you. Every Skytrain station has helpful staff that are used to tourists and bewildered expats not knowing the system. You can also buy your day passes from these staff.
Also (and it could change anytime) there is currently no ‘seniors’ card or discount available on the BTS, although there is a discount currently available for over 60s on the MRT (underground).
3. Watch out for slamming gates
The automatic ticket gates open and close fast! So once you’ve popped in your ticket or touched your token onto the gate, those flipper doors will swing open. They slam closed again just seconds later. If you’re not ready to burst through the gate at this time you’ll miss your chance and have the gates grab onto your backpack as you try and get through.
4. No Durian!
Thais love their durians but not on the BTS or MRT. You shouldn’t bring anything stinky into the carriage, including yourself. There are security staff doing bag checks at many stations – they’ll detect your durian a lot quicker than they’ll get close enough to find any weapons.
5. Let passengers out before you get in
One of the most frustrating things when taking the BTS or MRT is when passengers start rushing in whilst you’re still trying to get off the train. Please let people get out first. BTS and MRT will give you plenty of time and sound an alarm before the doors close.
6. Keep right
Keep to the right side if you want to stand on the escalator. Stay left if you want to walk up or down the escalator. Be assured if you stand on the left side of the escalator someone will give you a polite budge to move across.
8. Avoid peak hour
If you don’t like crowds then avoid the BTS at 7-9am and 5-7pm. It’s hell. Consider 10 millions people trying to get from one part of Bangkok to another. You may have to wait until a few trains come and go before you get a chance to get into the carriage. If you’re standing on a platform with thousands of other Bangkokians on a hot April day waiting in peak hour you won’t forget it fast.
9. Know the first and last train time schedules
The BTS first train from Mo Chit and Bearing stations depart at 5:15am and the last train leaves the station at midnight. For the Silom line, the trains start from 5:30am and run to midnight. The MRT (underground) runs from 6am-midnight everyday. Keep in mind that the station gates will be closed approximately 10 minutes before the last train arrives at the station.
10. No bathrooms in the stations or actual carriages
There are no restrooms/bathrooms/toilets in BTS or MRT stations or trains. Luckily, there are so many malls by some stations that you can just use their public restrooms along the way. Although the MRT and BTS are the fastest ways to get around Bangkok, if your destinations are far apart, you may need to forward-plan your restroom visits.
10a. Not to be confused with the South Korean band
Type in BTS into your Google machine and you’ll get millions of entries about RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, V and Jungkook – the seven members of BTS (which comes from their name in Korean which translates as Bullet-proof Boyscouts – Bangtan Sonyeondan). If you want to find out about the Bangkok Skytrain, type in ‘BTS Bangkok’.
The most popular stations for the BTS?
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Thai baht dips after rate cut
Bangkok will be underwater in 30 years says new study
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
The world scrambles to attract Chinese travellers
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
10 months later, no action to catch Bea’s murderer – Phuket
MD on the run – arrest warrant out for owner of company constructing petrol station in Phuket
Pattaya CCTVs weren’t working along busy soi to identify snatch and grab thieves
Over 500 complaints lodged against fake Thai tour agent
Thailand to export additional 1 million tonnes of rice to China
Thailand signs 3 MoUs with South Korea during PM’s visit
Chinese man stabbed to death in Bangkok office
Deer found dead in Thai national park – 7 kilos of garbage found in stomach
Relatives claim magic amulet saved child’s life in horror crash that killed the rest of his family
Criminal Court upholds bail for former park chief Chaiwat
Health minister: No delays on agri-chemical bans
Business friend finds body parts in Bangkok refrigerator
Airlines snubbing Thai graduate pilots
Panthongtae Shinawatra acquitted of money laundering charges
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
Trending
- Events2 days ago
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
- Environment1 day ago
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
- Business3 days ago
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
- Bangkok3 days ago
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
- Thailand3 days ago
Paralyzed Canadian hockey player moves legs after experimental Thai surgery
- Air Pollution4 days ago
Chiang Mai public transport vehicles to undergo random exhaust checks
- Environment4 days ago
No more plastic bags at some 7 Eleven stores starting Monday
- Crime2 days ago
Arrest warrants issued over Phuket building collapse which killed seven