National: July event round-up
The running season is picking up pace (pun intended) in July with several races taking place around the country. The Sahaviriya-Bangkok Triathlon 2018 is back on July 7-8 after two years hiatus. The ultimate Bangkok race, it takes participants through a gruelling swim in the Chao Phraya river, a bike ride through the city’s back alleys and corridors, and a run along the streets in the heart of the city. Three shorter variations will be held on Saturday July 7, while the real challenge – a 1.5km swim, a 54km bike and a 10km run – taking place on Sunday, July 8.
The following weekend, on July 14-15, one of the toughest events on the racing calendar, the 100 Miles Thailand, takes place in the region around Chiang Rai. With distances up to 200km, and a number of shorter distances and relay races, 100 Miles Thailand is the ultimate when it comes to endurance running.
Less taxing is the Pattaya Marathon, which takes place on July 15. Held for the 27th time, the race is popular with both locals and foreigners and regularly attracts international runners who enjoy a day in the seaside resort. Apart from the Full Marathon distance, participants can also compete in a Half Marathon, a Quarter Marathon, a Micro Marathon Wheelchair, a Micro Marathon Student, and a Micro Marathon Fun Run.
Later in the month, on July 22, the Thale Noi Roi Run 2018 will take runners through the picturesque region of Phattalung Province, crossing the bridge over Thale Noi Lake and offering 360 degree views over Songkhla Lake along the route. It is a great way to explore a part of southern Thailand off the beaten track.
And lastly, for those who are more into trail running, the annual Columbia Trail Masters 2018 takes place in Wang Chan in Rayong Province on July 29. The race is popular with nature conservationists due to the commitment to conservation, community building and sustainability; for every ticket purchased, Columbia will donate 100 baht to a local community awareness programme and match the total donation amount. Now, if that doesn’t get you moving, we don’t know what will.
If sailing is more your thing, head to Phuket on July 18-22 for the annual Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek. Centered around the 5-star Cape Panwa Hotel on Phuket’s southeast coast, the event is held for the 15th time and aims to promote Phuket as a premier sailing destination as well as support the island’s tourism industry during a time when the island is generally less busy. Previous years has seen as many as 40 boats participate, attracting hundreds of sailors from more than 20 countries.
Keeping with the wet element, the Kek River Rafting Festival is for those seeking a little adrenaline rush. Starting in July and running through October, the festival takes advantage of the rainy season when the river swells and offers exhilarating rapids during its 8km course.
If quiet time with a good book fits more with your idea of fun, the 3rd Chiang Mai Book Fair should get your attention. With more than 200 publishers attending and 10 renowned authors invited to give talks, the fair also features a cosplay contest, a tales teller competition, workshops and much more. Chiang Mai Book Fair is on until July 8 at Central Plaza Chiang Mai Airport.
July is usually the month where many go abroad for the summer holidays. If holiday is not on your agenda, however, don’t despair. You can still experience a bit of foreign culture at the Bonjour France showcase at CentralWorld from July 12-15. Organised by the Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce, the fair showcases products ranging from cosmetics, fashion, interior design and gourmet food and beverage. See you at the pastry stand!
Phuket
Kathu Culture Street Festival coming July 27-29
The tenth annual Kathu Culture Street Festival will take place July 27-29 and will be held on Wichit Songkhram Road, showcasing the cultural heritage of one of Phuket’s oldest and most vibrant communities.
Vice Governor Snith says, “this is the second time that I have taken part in the Kathu Culture Street Festival. The festival is important to preserve Kathu’s cultures and traditions, as well as to encourage locals and tourists to learn more about the area, it’s history and its contribution to the growth of Phuket.”
“Kathu has a long history of tin mining. The area is an important source of culture in Phuket, due to the diversity of cultures that have been present through the years. Kathy’s community culture has been influenced by Chinese, Indian and Malaysian cultures.”
Kathu Mayor DR Chaianan Suttikun says, “The festival was first held on 2009. Now is has been a decade that we are continuing to preserve this cultural festival.”
“The festival will have local food and handicrafts available, and activities showcasing local lifestyles during Phuket’s tin-mining era on six different stages.”
“The festival will be held on Wichit Songkhram Road from Kathu Municipality offices to Kathu Health Centre.”
Road closures will be in force during the period of the festival with detours marked for passing vehicles.
Alpine tourism ignites billion dollar resort property market
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
Niseko visitor numbers continue to climb on the back of a sharp increase in airlift.
Tourism arrivals to Asia’s leading alpine destination, Niseko, rose 17% year-on-year in 2017 and bumped up a 5-year growth spree with an impressive 16% compound annual growth rate. One clear sign of market maturation is a push to a year-round marketplace as last year 48% of tourists came during the summer season.
Last year Niseko recorded a record-high 1,676,300 visitors, with large inroads bolstered by surging regional flights. The top 5 geographic source markets are Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea and Mainland China, with the latter benefitting from direct international flights from 8 cities into the gateway New Chitose Airport.
For travelers from Thailand, access to Niseko has been effectively doubled with Thai AirAsia X launching direct flights in April, joining Thai Airways who already serve the popular route. Investment by real estate players has been highlighted by Property Perfect PCL’s investment into the Kiroro Resort. Featuring a Sheraton branded hotel and a second under the Tribute flag, the mixed-use resort recently launched their first condominium project Yu Kiroro.
One sector that is having a direct impact from tourism is the property sector. According to new data released by consulting group C9 Hotelworks in their Niseko Market Review, the transaction value of resort-grade real estate developments currently in the market is set to tip to USD1 billion mark over the next two months.
Speaking about the connection between hotels and property offerings C9 Hotelwork’s Managing Director Bill Barnett commented, “given high land values and elevated country-wide construction costs which have been impacted by the build up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, it’s extremely hard to underwrite sole hotel developments.
“Projects like Hong Kong’s PCPD Groups’ upcoming Park Hyatt Hotel and Residences has mitigated the situation by selling managed residences as part of the hospitality offering. A similar scenario is playing out at the Niseko Village integrated resort where the Malaysian-based owner YTL is planning a similar Ritz-Carlton Hotel and branded real estate combination.”
With its substantial inventory of resort condominiums and homes, Niseko is very much a tourism model like alpine destinations in the West such as Whister, Vail and Aspen. Examining the recent move by the Japanese government to effectively legalize Airbnb-type rentals via the ‘minpaku’ legislation has been seen by the local tourism community as a positive, given a legitimate solution is now in place to effectively manage non-traditional accommodation.
To download C9 and read Hotelworks Niseko Market Review, click HERE.
Phuket Yacht Club getting kids started in sailing
Twenty three junior sailors aged between seven and fourteen descended on the Phuket Yacht Club last Saturday for a day of fun and excitement in the first O’pen BIC sailing challenge in Thailand.
“We were certainly overwhelmed by the response” said the club’s Commodore, Scott Duncanson.
“As this was the first time we have held a junior sailing regatta we were never quite sure how much interest we would receive given there are so many other sporting options on the island. I was most impressed with the creativity of some our regular sailing school participants and equally so by some of the children who had never ever stepped foot on a sailing dinghy before.”
Ella Stephens won the freestyle event with an act of amazing balance, performing a handstand on the side of the boat, while 7 year old Ryan Duncanson won the fancy hat contest sporting a very cute pirate bandanna and eye patch. Some great prizes were on offer including Ronstan sailing watches, sunglasses and free sailing tuition. Parents were also in on the fun and entertainment on board a pontoon, spectator boat generously provided to the club by Phuket local Billy Duif.
The O’pen Bic, often simply referred to as the Open Bic is a single-handed sailboat designed for younger sailors. Developed by Vitali Design, the boat was launched in 2006 and is an International Class recognised by World Sailing.
The ideal weight for a user of this boat is 30–65 kilograms but it can accommodate up to 80kgs, making it suitable for children and young teens – the same people who would sail Optimist dinghies but are looking for a more modern and exciting boat.
Many pro-sailing nations around the world now consider the Open BIC as the first step on the pathway towards Olympic level sailing.
“The Phuket Yacht Club is Royal Yachting Association (RYA) certified and fully committed to developing Phuket’s sailing youth” said Mr. Duncanson.
“We recently purchased an additional 3 boats bringing our fleet total to eight and positive it will continue grow with the addition of privately owned boats too”.
The PYC sailing school runs junior sailing sessions for children over the age seven every Saturday morning from 09:30, no previous sailing experience required but all participants must be able to swim.
For more information and confirmation of session times please click HERE.
For more information about this exciting junior sailing class please visit HERE.
