ไม่ธรรมดา! ทภ.2 โชว์สกิลฝรั่งเศส แถลงการณ์ชาวโลก แฉ เขมรใช้โดรน

Photo of Thosapol Thosapolเผยแพร่: 11 ธ.ค. 2568 13:23 น.| อัปเดต: 11 ธ.ค. 2568 13:23 น.
436
กองทัพภาค 2 ฝรั่งเศสแถลงข่าวเกี่ยวกับสถานการณ์ชายแดนไทย-กัมพูชา
กองทัพภาคที่ 2

พ.อ.ชิษณุชา กาญจนอัครเดช ผู้ช่วยโฆษก ศปก.ทภ.2 โชว์สกิลภาษาฝรั่งเศสสื่อสารนานาชาติ เผยไทม์ไลน์ปะทะระลอกใหม่ กัมพูชาใช้โดรน-ปืนใหญ่ถล่ม ไทยสวนกลับยึดพื้นที่สำคัญสุรินทร์ได้แล้ว

วันนี้ (11 ธ.ค. 68) กองทัพภาคที่ 2 (ทภ.2) ได้ปรับกลยุทธ์การสื่อสารเชิงรุกสู่ระดับสากล โดยเพจเฟซบุ๊กอย่างเป็นทางการของกองทัพภาคที่ 2 ได้เผยแพร่คลิปวิดีโอการแถลงสถานการณ์ชายแดนเป็น ภาษาฝรั่งเศส โดย พ.อ.ชิษณุชา กาญจนอัครเดช ผู้ช่วยโฆษกศูนย์ปฏิบัติการกองทัพภาคที่ 2 (ศปก.ทภ.2) เพื่อชี้แจงข้อเท็จจริงให้ประชาคมโลกได้รับทราบ

ศูนย์ปฏิบัติการกองทัพภาคที่ 2 รายงานสถานการณ์ประจำวันที่ 11 ธันวาคม 2568 (เวลา 09.00 น.) ระบุว่า ตั้งแต่เวลา 18.00 น. ของวันที่ 10 ธ.ค. สถานการณ์โดยรวมยังคงสงบ จนกระทั่งเวลา 22.42 น. การปะทะได้เริ่มขึ้นเมื่อกองกำลังกัมพูชาใช้อาวุธยิงสนับสนุน ทั้งปืนใหญ่และเครื่องยิงลูกระเบิด (Mortars) ยิงใส่ที่มั่นของฝ่ายไทย

พร้อมกันนี้ ฝ่ายตรงข้ามยังได้ใช้ อากาศยานไร้คนขับ (โดรน) บินลาดตระเวนเหนือพื้นที่สำคัญหลายจุด ได้แก่ ช่องบก, ช่องสะงำ, ช่องอานม้า, ปราสาทคนา, ปราสาทตาควาย และพื้นที่เขาพระวิหาร

ไทยสวนกลับตามหลัก “ป้องกันตัว” ทำลายรถบรรทุกข้าศึก

กองทัพภาคที่ 2 ยืนยันว่า การปฏิบัติการตอบโต้ของไทยเป็นไปตาม “หลักการป้องกันตนเอง” (Self-defence) ในระดับที่เหมาะสมและได้สัดส่วน โดยใช้การยิงสนับสนุนเพื่อสกัดกั้นและทำลายเป้าหมายทางทหารที่สำคัญของฝ่ายตรงข้าม

ผลการปฏิบัติการทำให้ฝ่ายกัมพูชาได้รับความเสียหายในหลายจุด รวมถึงการทำลายรถบรรทุกของข้าศึก การโจมตีที่ตั้งยิงสนับสนุน และฐานปฏิบัติการของทหารกัมพูชา

ในส่วนของปฏิบัติการภาคพื้นดิน กองทัพภาคที่ 2 เปิดเผยความคืบหน้าสำคัญในพื้นที่ อ.กาบเชิง จ.สุรินทร์ ดังนี้

พื้นที่ช่องรายี–ปลดต่าง (Chong Rayi–Plodtang)

หน่วยดำเนินกลยุทธ์ของไทยสามารถเข้าควบคุมและรักษาความปลอดภัยในพื้นที่ได้แล้ว โดยกำลังเสริมความมั่นคงเพื่อป้องกันการตีโต้กลับ

พื้นที่ช่องคนา (Chong Khana)

หน่วยดำเนินกลยุทธ์กำลังรุกคืบทีละขั้นเพื่อโจมตีเป้าหมายตามแผนยุทธการ ปัจจุบันสามารถยึดวัตถุประสงค์สำคัญได้แล้ว และกำลังปฏิบัติการเพื่อเคลียร์พื้นที่ตามแผน

นอกจากแนวหน้าแล้ว กองทัพภาคที่ 2 ยังได้บูรณาการร่วมกับฝ่ายปกครอง อาสาสมัคร และชุดรักษาความปลอดภัยหมู่บ้าน (ชรบ.) ในการดูแลพื้นที่ส่วนหลัง (Rear-area security) โดยเน้นการลาดตระเวน ตั้งจุดตรวจ และเฝ้าระวังบุคคลต้องสงสัยที่อาจแฝงตัวเข้ามาหาข่าว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นใจและความปลอดภัยสูงสุดให้กับพี่น้องประชาชน

พ.อ.ชิษณุชา กาญจนอัครเดช สื่อสารภาษาฝรั่งเศสในแถลงการณ์ของกองทัพภาค 2
กองทัพภาคที่ 2

แถลงสถานการณ์ไทย-กัมพูชา

The 2nd Army Area Operations Center Situation Summary along the Thai–Cambodian Border 11 December 2025 (09.00 hours)

Overall Situation Since 1800 hours on 10 December 2025, the situation in all sectors along the border remained calm during the early evening, with no abnormal incidents observed.

Subsequently, at 2242 hours, clashes occurred when Cambodian military forces employed supporting fire, including artillery and mortars, against Thai positions. At the same time, they used unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) to conduct reconnaissance over several key areas, namely Chong Bok, Chong Sa-ngam, Chong An Ma, Prasat Khna, Prasat Ta Khwai, and the Khao Phra Wihan area.

Second Army Area responded in accordance with the principle of self-defence, in an appropriate and proportionate manner, by employing supporting fire – artillery and mortars – to block and destroy important military targets belonging to the opposing side.

These actions inflicted damage on the enemy in several locations, including the destruction of enemy trucks, attacks on fire support positions, and strikes against Cambodian military positions.

In the Chong Rayi–Plodtang area of Kap Choeng district, Surin province, our maneuver units have taken control of and secured the area. They continue to strengthen security there in order to prevent any counter-attack by the opposing side.

In the Chong Khana area, also in Kap Choeng district, Surin province, our maneuver units are advancing step by step to attack their objectives in accordance with the operational plan. At present, they have captured key objectives and continue operations to secure the area as planned.

With regard to rear-area security, Second Army Area, through the military districts in the area, has integrated its operations with local administrative authorities, civil affairs volunteers, village security teams, and civil defence volunteers. Together, they conduct patrols, establish checkpoints, stand guard inside villages, protect the property of local people, and monitor suspicious individuals who may attempt to infiltrate the area to gather intelligence. These activities are conducted under the Rear Area Security Plan, in order to provide the highest possible confidence and safety for the public.

การใช้โดรนของกัมพูชาในการลาดตระเวนพื้นที่สำคัญตามชายแดน
กองทัพภาคที่ 2

