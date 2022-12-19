Sponsored
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
BWH Hotel Group is a leading, global hospitality network comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels® Collection, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotel Group®.
Built on the foundation of Best Western Hotels & Resorts, an iconic hotel brand that boasts over 75 years of legacy and experience with more than 4,500 hotels in over 100 countries and territories around the world, the group is continually expanding with 6 new, exciting signings of properties in Pakistan and Vietnam. This comprised four signings in Pakistan, and two in Vietnam.
The new properties will give visitors in the two countries, the chance to experience Best Western’s contemporary and well-appointed accommodations and services.
On top of the recent signings, five properties have also just opened in Vietnam, the Philippines, and Thailand.
Pakistan Best Western Hotel
In Pakistan, Best Western plans to debut in the coming years with new hotels in Swat, Abad Hunza, Rawaplindi, and Malam Jabba.
The Best Western Premier Hotel Kalam Heights Swat will open in December 2025. This hotel will be surrounded by the breathtaking mountainous landscape of the Swat valley. The hotel will feature 80 upscale rooms and suites, plus a complete range of facilities.
The Best Western Premier Hotel Karim Abad Hunza will also open in December 2025. This hotel will bring Best Western’s international upscale brand to the scenic mountainous setting in the Hunza Valley. The hotel will feature 50 rooms.
The Best Western Plus Hotel Lake Junction Rawalpindi will open in December 2026. This hotel will introduce Best Western’s elevated midscale brand, Best Western Plus, to Pakistan for the first time. Located in Pakistan’s fourth largest city, the hotel will feature 113 rooms.
The Best Western Premier Hotel Malam Jabba will open in December 2026. It will be a stylish upscale hotel located in the scenic hill station of Malan Jabba, in northern Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The avantgarde hotel will feature 50 rooms and suites.
Every Best Western hotel in Pakistan will offer contemporary in-room amenities, including comfortable beds, spacious bathrooms with power showers, flat-screen TVs, mini-fridges, work desks, USB ports and complimentary Wi-Fi. This will make them ideal for business and leisure travellers alike.
All guests will also be able to earn and redeem points and benefits with the award-winning Best Western Rewards®, loyalty program.
Vietnam
In Vietnam, Best Western plans to debut in the brand-new coastal city of Venezia Beach, and Ho Chi Minh City.
In Venezia Beach, Best Western has signed a strategic partnership for two beautiful beach apartment buildings. Best Western will operate two Hometel beach apartment buildings, Best Western Premier Residence Venezia Binh Chau.
The apartments will combine sophisticated architecture and premium facilities with the international standards of hospitality for which Best Western is renowned across the globe. Best Western Premier Residence Venezia Binh Chau will feature a total of 872 apartment-style units across two buildings and 260 villas.
All units will be fully equipped with home comforts, kitchens and dining facilities, plus modern amenities including complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. Both residences will feature sea-facing beds, balconies and panoramic vistas from all of their rooms and suites.
In Ho Chi Minh City, Best Western has signed to provide consultancy services for the stunning Sunshine Diamond River development. The Best Western Premier Sunshine Diamond River will become the company’s first property in Ho Chi Minh City.
The urban-style hotel will be located on the banks of the Saigon River, with 3,125 keys. It will be made up of a mix of smart residences, penthouses and sky villas, which will all feature their own hanging gardens, with modern furnishings and technology. All the accommodations will provide Best Western’s five-star standards and services.
Celebrating New Openings
On top of the exciting recent signings, Best Western is also celebrating the opening of five properties in Vietnam, the Philippines, and Thailand.
In Vietnam, Best Western opened the Best Western Premier Sonasea Villas Phu Quoc in October. The upscale all-villa resort is located on Vietnam’s “Pearl Island.”
Situated on the soft sands of Bai Truong Beach, this beautiful boutique resort is ideal for families, couples, honeymooners, and any other guest seeking a little extra space to unwind.
The villas comprising three, four, and five bedrooms, are designed to be eco-sensitive, and allow daylight to flow into every space. The villas also have warm tones that create a calming atmosphere.
In the Philippines, Best Western recently opened two stylish new hotels: SureStay Studio by Best Western Clarkview is an affordable option with facilities for families and extended stays, while Best Western Plus Metro Clark promises Best Western’s timeless standards of hospitality.
In Thailand, Best Western is about to open the Best Western Plus Carapace Hotel Hua Hin, located on the beach.
Best Western’s recent signings and openings represent new milestones as the company continues to offer guests around the world a unique, personalised experience.
For more information about Best Western Hotels & Resorts in Asia, please visit www.bestwesternasia.com
SPONSORED
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Free tune-up offered for all vehicles before New Year’s Eve
Boho Wanderlust in Thailand’s Great Outdoors
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
Hard rains stop services in Thailand’s south
Long-time Chinese overstayer goes viral asking for petrol money in Phuket
Thailand’s rescued tiger cubs fattening up, but not for the pot
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
Surfing in Thailand – Talay Surf’s surf camp getaway in Phuket
Surat Thani authorities optimistic about tourism as another cruise ship arrives in Koh Samui
South Korean racer tragically killed during Pattaya’s Jet Ski World Cup
Cannabis- the miracle crop- healing, alleviating economies or destroying families?
Elizabeth Hurley denies rumours she swiped Prince Harry’s v-card
UPDATE: Irish kayaker Odhran O’Neill’s body found
Largest cylindrical free-standing aquarium in the world bursts
‘Tis the season of the Grinch
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
7 year old girl falls from mum’s bike, killed by oncoming public bus in Bangkok
Ukraine enlists international legal advisers to help investigate alleged sex crimes by Russia
Young Iranian footballer at risk of being executed
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Breaking: Huge fire erupts in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 3 near traffic lights
Woman allegedly nabs 100,000 baht from gullible man in Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
-
Education2 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
-
Phuket4 days ago
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
-
Drugs4 days ago
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
-
Thailand3 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 December 2022
-
Environment3 days ago
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war