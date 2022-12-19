Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe

BWH Hotel Group is a leading, global hospitality network comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels® Collection, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotel Group®.

Built on the foundation of Best Western Hotels & Resorts , an iconic hotel brand that boasts over 75 years of legacy and experience with more than 4,500 hotels in over 100 countries and territories around the world, the group is continually expanding with 6 new, exciting signings of properties in Pakistan and Vietnam. This comprised four signings in Pakistan, and two in Vietnam.

The new properties will give visitors in the two countries, the chance to experience Best Western’s contemporary and well-appointed accommodations and services.

On top of the recent signings, five properties have also just opened in Vietnam, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Pakistan Best Western Hotel

In Pakistan, Best Western plans to debut in the coming years with new hotels in Swat, Abad Hunza, Rawaplindi, and Malam Jabba.

The Best Western Premier Hotel Kalam Heights Swat will open in December 2025. This hotel will be surrounded by the breathtaking mountainous landscape of the Swat valley. The hotel will feature 80 upscale rooms and suites, plus a complete range of facilities.

The Best Western Premier Hotel Karim Abad Hunza will also open in December 2025. This hotel will bring Best Western’s international upscale brand to the scenic mountainous setting in the Hunza Valley. The hotel will feature 50 rooms.

The Best Western Plus Hotel Lake Junction Rawalpindi will open in December 2026. This hotel will introduce Best Western’s elevated midscale brand, Best Western Plus, to Pakistan for the first time. Located in Pakistan’s fourth largest city, the hotel will feature 113 rooms.

The Best Western Premier Hotel Malam Jabba will open in December 2026. It will be a stylish upscale hotel located in the scenic hill station of Malan Jabba, in northern Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The avantgarde hotel will feature 50 rooms and suites.

Every Best Western hotel in Pakistan will offer contemporary in-room amenities, including comfortable beds, spacious bathrooms with power showers, flat-screen TVs, mini-fridges, work desks, USB ports and complimentary Wi-Fi. This will make them ideal for business and leisure travellers alike.

All guests will also be able to earn and redeem points and benefits with the award-winning Best Western Rewards®, loyalty program.

Vietnam

In Vietnam, Best Western plans to debut in the brand-new coastal city of Venezia Beach, and Ho Chi Minh City.

In Venezia Beach, Best Western has signed a strategic partnership for two beautiful beach apartment buildings. Best Western will operate two Hometel beach apartment buildings, Best Western Premier Residence Venezia Binh Chau.

The apartments will combine sophisticated architecture and premium facilities with the international standards of hospitality for which Best Western is renowned across the globe. Best Western Premier Residence Venezia Binh Chau will feature a total of 872 apartment-style units across two buildings and 260 villas.

All units will be fully equipped with home comforts, kitchens and dining facilities, plus modern amenities including complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi. Both residences will feature sea-facing beds, balconies and panoramic vistas from all of their rooms and suites.

In Ho Chi Minh City, Best Western has signed to provide consultancy services for the stunning Sunshine Diamond River development. The Best Western Premier Sunshine Diamond River will become the company’s first property in Ho Chi Minh City.

The urban-style hotel will be located on the banks of the Saigon River, with 3,125 keys. It will be made up of a mix of smart residences, penthouses and sky villas, which will all feature their own hanging gardens, with modern furnishings and technology. All the accommodations will provide Best Western’s five-star standards and services.

Celebrating New Openings

On top of the exciting recent signings, Best Western is also celebrating the opening of five properties in Vietnam, the Philippines, and Thailand.

In Vietnam, Best Western opened the Best Western Premier Sonasea Villas Phu Quoc in October. The upscale all-villa resort is located on Vietnam’s “Pearl Island.”

Situated on the soft sands of Bai Truong Beach, this beautiful boutique resort is ideal for families, couples, honeymooners, and any other guest seeking a little extra space to unwind.

The villas comprising three, four, and five bedrooms, are designed to be eco-sensitive, and allow daylight to flow into every space. The villas also have warm tones that create a calming atmosphere.

In the Philippines, Best Western recently opened two stylish new hotels: SureStay Studio by Best Western Clarkview is an affordable option with facilities for families and extended stays, while Best Western Plus Metro Clark promises Best Western’s timeless standards of hospitality.

In Thailand, Best Western is about to open the Best Western Plus Carapace Hotel Hua Hin, located on the beach.

Best Western’s recent signings and openings represent new milestones as the company continues to offer guests around the world a unique, personalised experience.

For more information about Best Western Hotels & Resorts in Asia, please visit www.bestwesternasia.com

