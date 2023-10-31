Vietnamese woman video records hospital stay before childbirth on TikToK

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A 26 year old Vietnamese woman has become a viral sensation on TikTok after sharing images of her hospital stay while awaiting childbirth. The photos, which revealed a relaxed atmosphere with Yen’s mother and mother-in-law present, suggested that the visit was more akin to a leisurely trip than a tense anticipation of labour.

In one of the pictures, the pregnant woman, Huyen Dieu Hai Yen, can be seen leaning against a chair, appearing to be in discomfort. The following images displayed her mother and mother-in-law, casually lying side by side on a bed, engrossed in their mobile phones. The series of photos also featured the two older women enjoying a meal and indulging in fruits, seemingly unperturbed by the impending birth.

Yen revealed that she had posted these photos in a light-hearted manner, having discovered them on her husband’s phone. He had captured these moments, and she hadn’t anticipated the images becoming viral to this extent.

Yen further explained that on that particular day, she was experiencing severe labour pains and was consequently admitted to the hospital. Her mother and mother-in-law, who share a close bond, accompanied her. She had requested them to assist her to the labour room if she was in pain during the night.

In a bid to stay awake, fearing they might need to assist her, they kept themselves entertained with their phones, food, and conversations. Initially, Yen too joined in their conversation but eventually succumbed to her discomfort and had to rest, leaving the two women to continue their chat.

The candid images resonated with the viewers, who expressed admiration for the close-knit family dynamics. Many expressed that the cordial relationship shared between Yen’s mother and mother-in-law was a dream for many daughters-in-law.

Follow us on :













In related news, a pregnant woman from the Karen tribe gave birth at a border patrol checkpoint in Tak province, as she was unable to reach a hospital in time due to the remote location of her home. The birth was overseen by a team of rangers from the 35th Border Patrol unit and health officers from the Nong Bua Health Promoting Hospital. Read more about this story HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.