UK ticket-holder claims £111.7m EuroMillions jackpot, surpasses celebrity wealth

A EuroMillions jackpot of £111.7 million has been claimed by a UK ticket-holder, following Friday’s draw. The lottery operator, Camelot, confirmed that a claim has been submitted and will undergo the necessary validation process. Once the ticket is validated and the prize paid, the winner can decide whether to reveal their identity to the public. This individual will become the 18th UK player to win over £100 million in a EuroMillions jackpot. The winning numbers were 03, 12, 15, 25, and 43, with Lucky Stars 10 and 11.

The fortunate winner’s newfound wealth surpasses that of England footballer Harry Kane (£51 million), Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe (£92 million), and pop singer Dua Lipa (£75 million), based on the Sunday Times Rich List.

Follow us on :













Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, expressed delight over the news, stating, “It is wonderful news that a lucky ticket-holder has claimed this incredible prize.”

In a previous draw last month, a UK ticket-holder claimed £46.2 million out of a possible £138 million. Additionally, in July of the previous year, an anonymous UK ticket-holder won a record-breaking jackpot of £195 million.