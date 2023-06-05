Manchester hospital baby death investigated for possible gross negligence

The death of an infant girl in Manchester is being investigated by police for possible gross negligence manslaughter. The baby, Polly Lindop, passed away at St Mary’s Hospital within 24 hours of her birth on March 13. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) announced their investigation after concerns were raised to the force and the coroner.

Polly’s family expressed their gratitude to GMP for their ongoing efforts in seeking answers and paid tribute to their daughter, saying, “Our beautiful brave baby girl Polly, we love you and miss you every day. Sleep tight, my darling.”

Follow us on :













DCI Mark Davis, of GMP’s major incident team, extended his condolences to Polly’s parents, acknowledging the difficult time they are facing. He stated that several hospital staff have been interviewed as witnesses, but no arrests have been made so far. The hospital trust has fully cooperated with the police, and all relevant authorities have been informed.

The investigation into Polly’s death is ongoing, with her family being kept updated on any significant developments. A spokesperson for Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) confirmed their cooperation with the police investigation and expressed their continued thoughts for the family.