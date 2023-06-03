Elderly woman killed in dog attack; two arrested in Warwickshire
A tragic incident occurred in Bedworth, Warwickshire, when a woman in her 70s was fatally attacked by a dog. The police were called to Kathleen Avenue at 3.50pm on Friday, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 52-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a banned dog breed and owning a dangerously out-of-control dog. The woman is currently in hospital receiving treatment for a non-life-threatening injury inflicted by the dog, while the man has been released on bail.
Warwickshire Police superintendent Sutherland Lane referred to the event as a “tragic isolated incident.” They added, “Thankfully dog attacks of this nature are exceedingly rare, but I recognise this will be deeply upsetting for the local community. The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around the area while we conduct our enquiries.”
This incident follows a separate case in Leigh, Greater Manchester, where a 37-year-old man died after being attacked by a “dangerously out of control” dog last month. In another unrelated incident, a five-month-old baby was taken to hospital after being bitten in Caerphilly. Additionally, in April, a 53-year-old man was charged in connection with a dog attack that resulted in the death of 51-year-old Wayne Stephens in Derby.
