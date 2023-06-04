Boy injured as wind lifts inflatable zorb at Southport Food Festival

A nine-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after being lifted into the air by a strong gust of wind while inside an inflatable zorb. The incident occurred during the Southport Food and Drink Festival at Victoria Park. The child was airlifted to the hospital, and Merseyside Police confirmed that his injuries were not life-threatening.

Follow us on :













Sefton Council carried out a health and safety check and allowed the event to continue. A council spokesperson commended the quick response of first aid responders from St John Ambulance, who provided assistance to the boy before the arrival of other emergency services. The council expressed their thoughts for those involved in the accident and wished them a full recovery.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police stated that emergency services remained at the scene while the circumstances of the incident were being investigated.