Rosmah Mansor denies involvement in royal pardon request for jailed husband

Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, has denied any involvement in the request for a royal pardon for her husband. Najib is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for stealing US$42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of the Malaysian government’s sovereign wealth fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

In a rare public appearance, Rosmah expressed her gratitude to Umno, Malaysia’s main opposition party, for their continued support and efforts to demand justice for her husband during their recent general assembly. She also shared her memories of her husband’s time as Umno president and his dedication to the country and its people.

Umno President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has assured that the jailed former prime minister is a supporter of the current administration led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Hamidi, who also serves as deputy prime minister, has pleaded for justice for Najib, as Anwar was present on the main stage at Dewan Merdeka.

Najib was recently awarded the youth leadership award by Umno’s youth wing as a token of appreciation for his services and contributions to the country. The newly-elected Umno Youth chief, Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, praised Najib for implementing pro-people “holistic” policies during his tenure as prime minister.