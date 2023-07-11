English climber dies in 50-metre fall from Mont Blanc’s peak: Safety concerns raised
An English mountaineer in his 50s tragically plummeted nearly 50 metres to his death from the highest peak in the French Alps, Mont Blanc. The incident occurred near a spot known as Nid d’Aigle (Eagle’s Nest), close to the Bionnassay glacier, on Sunday.
Police in the Chamonix region confirmed the event. Emergency services stated that the climber died instantly, The Sun reported.
Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Western Europe, standing tall at over 4,808 metres, attracts over 20,000 mountaineers and skiers from every corner of the globe to its peaks each year. Notwithstanding its appeal, local police warned of an increasing environmental and safety challenge due to rising temperatures in recent years causing glaciers to thaw and subsequently elevating the avalanche risk on favourite routes.
A similar accident occurred at the Monica mountain in the Savoie department involving a 67 year old male Italian climber. He tumbled while climbing with his wife in the Col duLalu area. His wife alerted emergency services promptly. However, they couldn’t reach the accident site in time, and the man lost his life.
Last April, six mountain climbers were buried under an avalanche and lost their lives near the Armancette glacier, close to Mont Blanc. Similarly, earlier in 2023, a female English climber was killed by an avalanche in the Argentière icefall while climbing with two companions near Contamine-Montjoie town.
Consequently, amidst these regretfully recurring incidents, local police continue to warn climbers of the very real dangers, environmental changes, and increased avalanche risks present in routes surrounding Mont Blanc. Visitors are urged to exercise extreme caution during their adventure-seeking excursions.
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.