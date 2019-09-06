Foreign companies looking to relocate factories in Vietnam | The Thaiger

Property
Foreign companies looking to relocate factories in Vietnam
At this stage in the US-China trade wars, Vietnam is one of the key economic winners from the ongoing fallout.
Many companies are shifting their factories to Vietnam, underlining the potential for the strong development of industrial real estate, as reported in Viet Nam News. Savills Vietnam, a property agent, has released its white paper on Vietnam’s industrial real estate for the first half of 2019.
The list of possible buyers of industrial land includes many factories from China operating mainly in the fields of electronics, textiles, footwear and spare parts production, such as Hanwha, Yokowo, Shuafu, Goertek, Foxcom, Lenovo, Nintendo, Sharp, Kyocera and Oasis, according to the report.
“Although occupancy in key provinces grew year on year, available land coupled with an array of upcoming projects has seen foreign companies significantly increasing investment in Vietnam,” John Campbell, senior consultant at Savills Vietnam Industrial Services said.
“Manufacturers are showing interest in the Central Regions while developers are actively converting agricultural land to industrial usage, guaranteeing additional supply.”
The industrial sector is growing strongly with a tenfold increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) over the last decade. Good land supply is facilitating incoming manufacturing projects and the rise of rental options with ready-built factories (RBF) and built-to-suit (BTS) solutions. Vietnam must be more selective with projects to move up the value chain, improve competitiveness and ensure sustainable growth, the White Paper noted.
Low labour costs and government incentives, particularly preferential tax rates, will continue to be critical drivers of FDI. However, to maintain the transition to higher-value industries, Vietnam must focus on the quality rather than the number of investments.
By enabling the latest production technologies and increasing workforce training, the government is actively easing qualms around viability, labour shortages and rising costs for a more transparent business environment.
According to Savills Vietnam, the US-China trade war, additional investment and new free trade agreements have all had a positive effect on Vietnam’s industrial sector.
In the first quarter of this year, about 326 industrial zones were established, with a total area of 95,500 ha. Of this number, 251 industrial zones are under operation with an area of 60,900ha, accounting for 74 per cent of the total, while 75 industrial parks are under construction, compensation and site clearance on a total area of 29,300 ha, according to Savills Vietnam.
Hua Hin
Hua Hin property market stabilises
The condominium market in Hua Hin is returning to a “balanced state” thanks to a slow down in the launch of local developments in the coastal town. This follows the opening of many developments in 2011 and 2012, causing demand to fall behind the supply.
Knight Frank Thailand’s director of research Risinee Sarikaputra says that in the middle of 2019, the supply of condominiums in Hua Hin totalled 26,886 units.
An average of 1,120 new condominium units were put on sale annually between 2016 and 2018, as operators began to delay the launch of new projects in the Hua Hin area because of the oversupply.
In 2011 and 2012, new condos were being launched at a rate of 6,000 units per year, resulting in reduced sales rates of 45% in 2011 and 56% the following year. That same period also saw operators engage in price wars by devising various promotions to boost sales. Many operators had to delay the launch of their projects and some projects were cancelled altogether.
Around 22,000 condominiums have been sold in the Hua Hin area out of a supply of 26,886 units, a sales rate of 83%. The lowest sales rate was in 2011. The sales rate increased to 71% in 2015 and 78% in 2017.
The area with the most supply remaining includes Cha-am, with about 3,376 units available for sale while the areas with the least amount of available supply are Hua Hin and Khao Takiab, with only 254 and 295 units remaining, respectively. The sales rates in Khao Takiab and Hua Hin are 92 and 89%, respectively.
Risinee said that the main buyers in Hua Hin are still Thai people looking for a holiday home for their weekend breaks, and they may rent the units out when they are not there. Foreign customers who buy condominiums in Hua Hin only account for 10% of all buyers; this buyer group consists of foreigners from Scandinavian countries, China, Hong Kong and Singapore.
Faz Waz CEO Brennan Campbell says they welcome stability returning to the Hua Hin property scene.
“The coast certainly blossomed over the past decade and the early enthusiasm from developers produced an over-supply. Now we’re seeing developers launching better projects and the market having more realistic expectations. It’s a much better market now for developers and buyers.”
In terms of the price of condominiums in Hua Hin, the average selling price of a condo with sea views is currently 131,494 baht per square metre. This increased 2% from the end of 2018.
The price of a sea view condo falls within the range of 107,000-176,000 baht per sqm. Lower-priced units are usually those that have only partial sea views or are not directly facing the sea.
The average selling price in Hua Hin tends to be higher than other areas. For units that do not have sea views, the prices range from 60,000-90,000 baht per sqm. In the first half of 2019, the average selling price of units without sea views was 73,685 baht per sqm, reflecting an increase of 2% from the end of 2018.
Phuket
New hotel and condo developments flood Phuket’s property market
by Bill Barnett
The continuing wave of developers bringing hotel investment grade real estate to the Phuket real estate market is escalating.
Notable new entries include 74 units at the Melia Phuket Karon Residences that are now for sale. Pricing for one and two bedroom units starts at 8.4 million baht. A 7% three-year guarantee is offered with 30 days owner usage.
Meanwhile, at the newly launched Radisson Mai Khao, 110 condominium hotel residences range from 41-132 square metres. Prices go from 7.2 million baht with a 3 year guaranteed return of 6%.
And Laguna Phuket, which is a good barometer of the island’s broader resort-grade real estate sector, recently launched their Skypark entry level condominium under 3 million baht.
As real estate prices shrink, so is unit size, and pressure on the once dominant villa market is mounting.
There is growing concern that Phuket’s current real estate cycle is starting to mimic the big box condominium build-up in Spain’s resort property sector in the early to mid-2000’s and later came unhinged during the global financial crisis.
Bangkok
MS Siam Tower opens on Rama III
The first premium office building at the corner of Rama III & Industrial Ring roads with an investment value of 2.6 billion baht. Thunsrisiam has announced the official opening of “MS Siam Tower”.
The Board of Thunsrisiama and guests held the Grand Opening last Friday in the front of the office building before embarking on a walking tour on the 38th floor to enjoy the 360 degree views.
Mr. Korrawit Sawatyanon, Thunsrisiam’s General Manager said the building space has been designed for large companies as well as smaller businesses requiring only 100 square metres in a premium building at a lower price.
“MS Siam Tower is a 38 floor office building with panoramic views of the Chao Phraya river and green space of Bangkrachao, known as Bangkok’s green lung. Currently, our project has been leased out 60% which major tenants are technology and food companies.”
MS Siam Tower is located on a 7-1 Rai plot of prime land with useable areas of approx. 43,000 sqm including 40,000 sqm office space and around 3,000 sqm of retail space. It has office floor areas of 1,200 – 1,300 sqm with ceiling heights of 2.8 metres.
There are 12 passenger lifts, 1 service lift, and 2 car parking lifts. With 10 floors of car parking it will allow tenants to have roughly 800 parking spaces. MS Siam Tower provides a canteen, restaurants, cafés, a fitness centre and convenience store. The current asking rental is only 650 baht per month per sqm. The project was completed in Q1, 2019.
Thunsrisiam Company Limited is a merged organisation between Mahatun Plaza and Srisiam Property Company Limited, who operates Mahatun Plaza (Ploenchit) and Thai CC Tower (Sathorn) buildings.
