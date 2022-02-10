Former Malaysia PM tests positive for Covid-19 after ministers’ meeting

Malaysia’s former prime minister tested positive for Covid-19 just a day after he chaired a meeting of the National Recovery Council, which advocated reopening the country’s borders to vaccinated travellers as soon as March 1.

Former PM Muhyiddin Yassin says he will be quarantined at home in compliance with the health ministry’s protocols and urged those who may have been his intimate contacts to follow the ministry’s guidelines. He wrote on Twitter “I tested positive this morning after doing the RT-PCR test.”

As seen in photos posted on his Facebook page, those who attended the meeting include Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz, and Trade Minister Azmin Ali. Since Omicron continues to spread in Malaysia, new Covid-19 cases have increased dramatically in recent days, with a total of 17,134 cases reported today, the highest since September 17, with 99.5% of patients either having moderate symptoms or none at all.

SOURCE: Bloomberg News