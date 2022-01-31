Laos
Smoke blankets over Laos capital Vientiane, landfill fire releases toxic fumes
Clouds of toxic smoke billowed over the Laos capital of Vientiane after a fire broke out at a landfill over the weekend, according to the local media outlet Laotian Times. Authorities have yet to issue a comment about what caused it.
Smoke blanketed the skies in and surrounding the Xaythany District, causing locals to complain about the stink over the weekend. Many individuals have experienced respiratory issues and stinging eyes as a result of the haze.
According to statistics, Vientiane Capital has an air quality index (AQI) of 152, which is classified in the “unhealthy” category, and the dumpsite at KM 32 in the district is filled with a variety of flammable items, making it difficult to control the fire.
Authorities advised residents in the neighbourhood to use face masks to protect themselves from the noxious gases created by the fire, which took several days to entirely extinguish. The last time the dumpsite caught fire was in March 2018, when a cloud of smog covered the city.
SOURCE: The Laotian Times
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket Lantern Festival 2022 runs now until February 20
Four people reportedly arrested during Laos’ second-largest illegal drugs bust last week
Thailand News Today | Thailand to open borders to all countries (terms and conditions apply)
Krabi rejects MEG 2 shark horror film request to shoot at Railay, Ton Sai beaches
Property Spotlight: Plum Condo Bangyai Station in Nonthaburi
Smoke blankets over Laos capital Vientiane, landfill fire releases toxic fumes
Chinese buyers dominated Thailand real estate market in 2021
Thailand and Cambodia agree to intenstify crackdown on call-centre scams
Monday Covid Update: 8,008 new cases; provincial totals
Survival Guide: How much does it cost to live in Thailand?
Kerry joins forces with Grab to introduce two new delivery services in Bangkok
Traveller calls police over high fare charged by Phuket taxi driver
Spotify vs Neil Young: Spotify win round one, facts come second
Pattaya braces for reopening of “Walking Street” ahead of the US troops visit
Beijing sees an increase in Covid-19 cases as Winter Olympics approaches
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
Countdown to February 1, one day to go before Test & Go resumes
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
Countdown to February 1 – opening Thailand’s tourist floodgates?
Deadline to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension pushed to March 25
Thailand’s FDA plans “Cannabis Sandbox” entry scheme for tourists
Thailand will declare Covid-19 endemic, whether WHO agrees or not
Fundraiser for survivor, funeral for victim of the attack on 2 British men
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
Pattaya shop reports old foreign man dies during massage
Thai man arrested for shooting a foreign man at a Patong resort
“Covid” visa extension: Key details from the latest order from immigration
Foreign man in Pattaya arrested for allegedly trying to fight locals
Koh Samui hotel, business owners call for PCR test price cut to draw in Test & Go tourists
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
- Pattaya22 hours ago
Countdown to February 1, one day to go before Test & Go resumes
- Philippines2 days ago
Countdown to February 1 – opening Thailand’s tourist floodgates?
- Expats2 days ago
Fundraiser for survivor, funeral for victim of the attack on 2 British men
- Expats2 days ago
Pattaya shop reports old foreign man dies during massage
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
VERSO – The School of the Future
- Thailand3 days ago
WARNING: Thailand Pass spoof email with malicious links