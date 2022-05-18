Outdoor mask mandate to be ditched in Indonesia as infections continue to fall

From today, people in Indonesia are no longer required to wear masks outdoors, as Covid-19 infections continue to fall. According to a Reuters report, Indonesian President Joko Widodo says “the pandemic is getting more and more controlled”, removing the need for an outdoor mask mandate.

However, he goes on to say that a mask mandate on public transport and other indoor locations remains in force, adding that the elderly and people with underlying health conditions or coughs should also continue to wear masks outside.

In addition to lifting the outdoor mask mandate, Indonesia will ease testing requirements for international and domestic travellers, although the president has not given any further information at this point.

Covid-19 infections in Indonesia have continued to fall since the peak in February. However, the government remains vigilant over a potential surge following the mass exodus for the recent religious Eid-al-Fitr holiday.

The country is following in the footsteps of Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia in dropping the outdoor mask mandate as Covid-19 cases decline. Could Thailand be next?

SOURCE: Reuters