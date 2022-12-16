Patong
Get ready for ‘Sexy Run on the Beach’ in Patong this weekend
Get ready for a steamy event coming up in Patong this weekend. All genders and ages are invited to participate in the ‘Sexy Run on the Beach.’ The event will be held on Sunday, December 18 from 4pm to 6pm at Sea Pearl Intersection.
Participants will run along the beach for about 3 kilometres. They are invited to wear anything that builds confidence for them.
The Phuket Express reports that prize winners will receive a voucher or coupon to buy products in the 69 Slam Shop. The 1st prize winner will receive 5,000 baht, the 2nd prize winner will receive 3,000 baht, and the 3d prize winner will receive 2,000 baht.
Anyone interested in the event can contact 08 7686 9535.
As a country famous for its beautiful beaches, Thailand has held a number of sexy beach events this year. In October, the Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race was held and welcomed 3,000 participants. The event is thrown each year in Pattaya and welcomes hundreds of tourists.
The annual race started in 2015 and is held along the beach in Pattaya. The idea is to promote the hub as a sports tourism destination to appeal to Thai and foreign tourists alike.
As an island province world-renowned for tourism, Phuket also hosts a number of vibrant, exciting events and festivals, including athletic events.
This year, there have also been two surf competitions held in Phuket. The ‘Kalim Reef Surfers Surfing 2022’ competition was held in September, organised by the Patong Municipality and the Phuket Surfing Association.
In August, another surf festival, the ‘Phuket Beach Festival’ was held.
The festivals were part of a project by tourism officials to boost sports tourism in Phuket, with cooperation between the government and private sectors. The project was called the ‘Air, Sea, Land, Southern Sports Tourism Festival.’
With the ‘Sexy Run on the Beach’ event coming up in Patong, Phuket continues to promote itself as an athletic hub, with a sexy twist.
