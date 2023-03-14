Introducing the first ever Phuket Cannabis Cup

The first ever Phuket Cannabis Cup will take place next month, hosted by Poonwarit Wangpatravanich, the head of the Phuket Cannabis Association, together with members of the Phuket Cannabis Association or PCA, and a network of cannabis businesses in Thailand.

The event is happening on March 25, 2023, from 10.30am to 6pm at the Pamookkoo Resort, Kata Beach, Phuket, where the standard of safety and quality are of top priority.

The purpose of the event is for the PCA, cannabis business owners, and public and private sectors to work together to co-create quality and safety standards for cannabis use, especially for foreign tourists who are entering the Thai market. The objective is to develop this industry collectively and to maximise benefits for all parties.

The event will feature many activities and talks such as business matching, genetics and cultivation awards, fastest rolling competition, Bong Ripping competition, Miss Cannabis (a cannabis-related knowledge contest), a discussion panel about cloning and plant medicines (led by the chairman of Microclone Tissue Culture, Pure Food Gardening, and Tangent Bioscience), and a discussion on the future of Thai cannabis laws.

There are awards for the competitions, including four main awards: Best Indoor Hybrid, Best Indoor Sativa, Best Indoor Indica, and Best Greenhouse. In addition, there are booths full of activities, DJs, and mini-concerts by Siriraj Rocker Band – a famous local reggae band – snacks, beverages, and a chance to win a lucky draw from various booths.

The event has attracted a lot of interest from both Thais and foreigners. There will be 50 participants in the main competition alone, with 24 booths of cannabis-related businesses, to be judged by 8 knowledgeable judges who have long-term experience in the cannabis industry…

1. Uncle Dam Koh Tao 2. Khun Ta Greenhead Clinic 3. Khun Guide Highland 4. Khun Poom Wongchumphis 5. Khun Astin Panos – Humboldt Brand Cannabis and LucaBee 6. Khun Lex de Groot – Royal Queen Seed 7. Khun Monica Garcia – Cloud Eleven Cannabis Consulting 8. Mendel Menachem – HighThailand.

The first Phuket Cannabis Cup tickets are on sale now! The ticket price is 650 baht or 850 baht on the door and includes a 100 baht voucher to use during the event. The Phuket Cannabis Association hopes that this event will connect, encourage and create a positive impact on Thailand and its cannabis industry.