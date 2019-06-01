Thailand’s Phu Kradueng National Park to close until September 30 | The Thaiger

North East
Thailand’s Phu Kradueng National Park to close until September 30
Chief of Phu Kradueng National Park, Sombat Phimprasit says that the park will be closed from now until September 30. The park is in north-east Thailand, near Loei and just south of the Laos border.
The park chief says the annual closure, during Thailand’s rainy season, is because trekking and trailing will be too tough and risky due to the difficult terrain. He said the break also allows nature to regenerate the flora and fauna.
The park will also take the opportunity to fix all the facilities in the camping ground and its accommodation in readiness for the next tourist season. Tourists won’t be admitted into the park or allowed to stay overnight.
But tourists and visitors will still be allowed to visit Sri Than Centre and Tad Hong Waterfall at the 123 Wildlife Conservation Centre in Nanoi at the foot of Phu Kradeung.
For those who wish to trek and trail on the top of Phu Kradueng between October 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 can reserve their camping quota and park accommodation in advance via the park’s website at nps.dnp.co.th.
Enquiries can also be made directly to Phu Kradueng National Park, telephone number 042 810 833 and 042 810 834.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Weather warnings issued for Thailand’s north, central, east and upper south
Residents from the upper south to the north of the country are being warned to brace themselves for heavy monsoonal rains over the next couple of days.
The Thai Meteorological Department announced in an alert this morning that there is a monsoon trough across the North and the upper Northeast for Thursday and Friday.
“The confluence of the southeasterly wind and the moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will cause heavy rains in many parts of the country.”
Many provinces in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the upper South regions will face heavy rains.
Affected areas are:
Thursday
North: Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon,
Nakhon Phanom and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani and Nakhon Sawan.
East:Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong and Phangnga.
Friday
North:Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak and Kamphaeng.
Central:Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi and Uthai Thani.
East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Chumphon, Ranong and Phangnga.
Meanwhile, here are the forecasts from weather.com for four of the main regions in the country…
PHUKET
BANGKOK
CHIANG MAI
KHON KAEN
Buri Ram villagers urged not to harm wild elephants
FILE PHOTO
Buri Ram provincial officials are asking villagers living near a Thai national reserve forest not to harm wild animals, including elephants, that may wander out of the forest. Officials say they’ve spotted a large herd of 32 wild elephants in the Krapod mountain, part of the restricted area.
Sa Saengsawang, the director of the province’s national resources and environment office, said he had also warned locals living near Dongyai National Reserved Forest, a restricted area, to avoid entering the forest to pick plants and fruits.
Sa’s office has deployed patrol teams in Dong Yai National Reserved Forest to help push the wild animals back into the protected area if they stray outside.
“Should any villagers find the elephants wandering outside the forest, they should immediately alert officials so that they could push them back into their area.”
The Nation reports that the director explained that in the event that elephants or other wild animals wander out of the forest to eat or destroy villagers’ crops, they should notify the authorities so that they could seek compensation.
Officials have erected warning signs along Highway No 348 between Buri Ram and Tapraya in Non Din Daeng district for drivers to be on high alert for wild animals, and to slow down to avoid hitting animals.
SOURCE: The Nation
Dinosaur footprints found in north-eastern national park
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Footprints from a dinosaur that inhabited north-eastern Thailand 140 million years ago, have been discovered in the north-east.
About a dozen of the footprints are thought to be from a Theropod dinosaur which existed on Earth during the Cretaceous period which stretched from 146 to 65 million years ago.
Thai PBS reports that they were found embedded in stone in the Phu Pha Lek national park in Kud Bak district of Thailand’s northeastern province of Sakhon Nakhon.
Park chief, Mr. Rangsan Laopa, says the dinosaur footprints were located during a field survey of an area south of Phu Tarn Luang monastery, in Ban Kud Haet in Mud Bak district, by a team of geological experts and local officials from the district office earlier this week.
The footprints were found in two locations embedded in sandstone. The team took pictures of the footprints for closer examination to make sure that they belong to the carnivorous Theropod.
There were many varieties of Theropod, which ranged in size from a chicken to an elephant and all of them were carnivorous. This also included the velociraptor which was made famous in the Jurassic Park movies.
Fossil expert, Dr. Waravuth Sutheethorn, sys that the find is significant because, previously, similar footprints were found in Kalasin, another north-eastern province.
