Thailand’s Phu Kradueng National Park to close until September 30 | The Thaiger

Chief of Phu Kradueng National Park, Sombat Phimprasit says that the park will be closed from now until September 30. The park is in north-east Thailand, near Loei and just south of the Laos border.

The park chief says the annual closure, during Thailand’s rainy season, is because trekking and trailing will be too tough and risky due to the difficult terrain. He said the break also allows nature to regenerate the flora and fauna.

The park will also take the opportunity to fix all the facilities in the camping ground and its accommodation in readiness for the next tourist season. Tourists won’t be admitted into the park or allowed to stay overnight.

But tourists and visitors will still be allowed to visit Sri Than Centre and Tad Hong Waterfall at the 123 Wildlife Conservation Centre in Nanoi at the foot of Phu Kradeung.

For those who wish to trek and trail on the top of Phu Kradueng between October 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 can reserve their camping quota and park accommodation in advance via the park’s website at nps.dnp.co.th.

Enquiries can also be made directly to Phu Kradueng National Park, telephone number 042 810 833 and 042 810 834.

SOURCE: Thai PBS





