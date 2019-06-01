Connect with us

North East

Thailand’s Phu Kradueng National Park to close until September 30

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

Thailand’s Phu Kradueng National Park to close until September 30 | The Thaiger

Chief of Phu Kradueng National Park, Sombat Phimprasit says that the park will be closed from now until September 30. The park is in north-east Thailand, near Loei and just south of the Laos border.

The park chief says the annual closure, during Thailand’s rainy season, is because trekking and trailing will be too tough and risky due to the difficult terrain. He said the break also allows nature to regenerate the flora and fauna.

The park will also take the opportunity to fix all the facilities in the camping ground and its accommodation in readiness for the next tourist season. Tourists won’t be admitted into the park or allowed to stay overnight.

But tourists and visitors will still be allowed to visit Sri Than Centre and Tad Hong Waterfall at the 123 Wildlife Conservation Centre in Nanoi at the foot of Phu Kradeung.

For those who wish to trek and trail on the top of Phu Kradueng between October 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 can reserve their camping quota and park accommodation in advance via the park’s website at nps.dnp.co.th.

Enquiries can also be made directly to Phu Kradueng National Park, telephone number 042 810 833 and 042 810 834.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Thailand's Phu Kradueng National Park to close until September 30 | News by The Thaiger



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Weather warnings issued for Thailand’s north, central, east and upper south

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

May 30, 2019

By

Weather warnings issued for Thailand’s north, central, east and upper south | The Thaiger

Residents from the upper south to the north of the country are being warned to brace themselves for heavy monsoonal rains over the next couple of days.

The Thai Meteorological Department announced in an alert this morning that there is a monsoon trough across the North and the upper Northeast for Thursday and Friday.

“The confluence of the southeasterly wind and the moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will cause heavy rains in many parts of the country.”

Many provinces in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the upper South regions will face heavy rains.

Affected areas are:

Thursday

North: Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon,

Nakhon Phanom and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani and Nakhon Sawan.

East:Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong and Phangnga.

Friday

North:Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak and Kamphaeng.

Central:Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi and Uthai Thani.

East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Chumphon, Ranong and Phangnga.

Meanwhile, here are the forecasts from weather.com for four of the main regions in the country…

PHUKET

Weather warnings issued for Thailand's north, central, east and upper south | News by The Thaiger

BANGKOK

Weather warnings issued for Thailand's north, central, east and upper south | News by The Thaiger

CHIANG MAI

Weather warnings issued for Thailand's north, central, east and upper south | News by The Thaiger

KHON KAEN

Weather warnings issued for Thailand's north, central, east and upper south | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

North East

Buri Ram villagers urged not to harm wild elephants

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 days ago

on

May 28, 2019

By

Buri Ram villagers urged not to harm wild elephants | The Thaiger

FILE PHOTO

Buri Ram provincial officials are asking villagers living near a Thai national reserve forest not to harm wild animals, including elephants, that may wander out of the forest. Officials say they’ve spotted a large herd of 32 wild elephants in the Krapod mountain, part of the restricted area.

Sa Saengsawang, the director of the province’s national resources and environment office, said he had also warned locals living near Dongyai National Reserved Forest, a restricted area, to avoid entering the forest to pick plants and fruits.

Sa’s office has deployed patrol teams in Dong Yai National Reserved Forest to help push the wild animals back into the protected area if they stray outside.

“Should any villagers find the elephants wandering outside the forest, they should immediately alert officials so that they could push them back into their area.”

The Nation reports that the director explained that in the event that elephants or other wild animals wander out of the forest to eat or destroy villagers’ crops, they should notify the authorities so that they could seek compensation.

Officials have erected warning signs along Highway No 348 between Buri Ram and Tapraya in Non Din Daeng district for drivers to be on high alert for wild animals, and to slow down to avoid hitting animals.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

North East

Dinosaur footprints found in north-eastern national park

The Thaiger

Published

7 days ago

on

May 25, 2019

By

Dinosaur footprints found in north-eastern national park | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Thai PBS

Footprints from a dinosaur that inhabited north-eastern Thailand 140 million years ago, have been discovered in the north-east.

About a dozen of the footprints are thought to be from a Theropod dinosaur which existed on Earth during the Cretaceous period which stretched from 146 to 65 million years ago.

Thai PBS reports that they were found embedded in stone in the Phu Pha Lek national park in Kud Bak district of Thailand’s northeastern province of Sakhon Nakhon.

Park chief, Mr. Rangsan Laopa, says the dinosaur footprints were located during a field survey of an area south of Phu Tarn Luang monastery, in Ban Kud Haet in Mud Bak district, by a team of geological experts and local officials from the district office earlier this week.

The footprints were found in two locations embedded in sandstone. The team took pictures of the footprints for closer examination to make sure that they belong to the carnivorous Theropod.

There were many varieties of Theropod, which ranged in size from a chicken to an elephant and all of them were carnivorous. This also included the velociraptor which was made famous in the Jurassic Park movies.

Fossil expert, Dr. Waravuth Sutheethorn, sys that the find is significant because, previously, similar footprints were found in Kalasin, another north-eastern province.

Dinosaur footprints found in north-eastern national park | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง17 hours ago

ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป] | The Thaiger
บันเทิง18 hours ago

ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ | The Thaiger
รีวิวหนัง20 hours ago

รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล23 hours ago

ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป] | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 622 days ago

นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป]
คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 days ago

คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี”
ตัวอย่าง Annabelle Comes Home – แอนนาเบลล์ ตุ๊กตาผีกลับบ้าน [ซับไทย] | The Thaiger
หนังใหม่2 days ago

ตัวอย่าง Annabelle Comes Home – แอนนาเบลล์ ตุ๊กตาผีกลับบ้าน [ซับไทย]
ดูสถิติก่อนเกม ไทย -เบลเยี่ยม วันนี้ : วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 days ago

ดูสถิติก่อนเกม ไทย -เบลเยี่ยม วันนี้ : วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019
เชียร์สด 30 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด นัดที่ 6 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 days ago

เชียร์สด 30 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด นัดที่ 6
[คลิป] ชัชชุอร ตบเกาหลีใต้ โดดเด่นจน FIVB ต้องซูฮก “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 days ago

[คลิป] ชัชชุอร ตบเกาหลีใต้ โดดเด่นจน FIVB ต้องซูฮก “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS คะแนนวิจารณ์ล็อตแรกได้มะเขือเน่า | The Thaiger
หนัง3 days ago

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS คะแนนวิจารณ์ล็อตแรกได้มะเขือเน่า
[Live] พลังประชารัฐแถลงข่าวด่วน กรณีข่าวจัดตั้งรัฐบาล ลือ “บิ๊กตู่” ขอดูครม.เอง : เลือกตั้ง2562 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 623 days ago

[Live] พลังประชารัฐแถลงข่าวด่วน กรณีข่าวจัดตั้งรัฐบาล ลือ “บิ๊กตู่” ขอดูครม.เอง : เลือกตั้ง2562
28 พ.ค. 6 โมงเย็น วอลเลย์ฯ ไทยพบจีน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 days ago

28 พ.ค. 6 โมงเย็น วอลเลย์ฯ ไทยพบจีน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
จ่อฟันวินัย ชายคล้ายปลัดแต่ไม่ใช่ปลัด ชี้หน้าด่ากู้ภัยขณะช่วยคนเจ็บ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย4 days ago

จ่อฟันวินัย ชายคล้ายปลัดแต่ไม่ใช่ปลัด ชี้หน้าด่ากู้ภัยขณะช่วยคนเจ็บ [คลิป]
ถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” เลือก “รองประธานสภาฯ คนที่ 2” | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 626 days ago

ถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” เลือก “รองประธานสภาฯ คนที่ 2”

Trending