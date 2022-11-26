Thailand
Why Is Thailand So Cheap?
Thailand is one of Asia’s most popular tourist destinations, thanks to its rich culture, delectable cuisine, and sun-kissed beaches. But, aside from the fascinating sights, another significant benefit draws visitors from all over the world. Thailand is also extremely reasonably priced! But why? We listed a few reasons.
Why is Thailand so cheap?
Thailand is reasonably priced for the average tourist. Living expenses and day-to-day purchases are significantly lower than in other Western countries. This means you can see sights, eat delicious food, and stay in friendly hotels for a fraction of the price of other popular tourist destinations. We’ll review the costs and expenses of travelling in Thailand to help you budget for your trip.
Which Place in Thailand is the Cheapest?
Thailand has numerous cities, villages, and islands that are inexpensive to visit. In general, resort areas and tourist destinations are more expensive in terms of travel costs. But don’t be discouraged; travelling on a budget is still possible in these locations.
Bangkok is one of the most affordable big-city destinations for travellers. There are high-end hotels, restaurants, and shops, but plenty of low-cost options exist. You can stay in dorms for a few dollars, eat street food snacks, and buy cheap souvenirs.
Chaing Mai, located in northern Thailand, is also known as an inexpensive travel destination. As a popular stop on the backpacker route, this city has many hostels with rooms for less than $5 per night.
Head to Krabi to experience the beach without dealing with overpriced resorts and restaurants. You can still enjoy the laid-back vibe and tropical atmosphere without breaking the bank.
If island hopping is on your itinerary, there are a few less expensive options where your money will go further. For example, Koh Lanta and Koh Chang are ideal for those who want to experience island life without the inflated prices and crowds of Koh Phi Phi and Koh Samui.
Average Travel Costs in Thailand
Thailand is a country that welcomes all types of visitors. You could easily spend thousands of dollars if you want a luxurious vacation.
However, Thailand is also a great option if you want to save money while still having a great vacation.
You can easily spend $20 to $30 daily if you’re on a backpacker budget. This includes lodging, food, and free activities such as public beaches or walking tours.
Budget travellers should budget $50 to $75 per day. You’ll have enough money for activities, drinks, and transportation in addition to a private room in a hotel or dorm.
Finally, luxury travellers should spend $200 to $300 daily. You could spend this money on a nice resort, fancy dinners, or private tours and excursions.
Accommodation Costs
If you’re on a tight budget, you can easily find lodging in Thailand for a few dollars per night. A bed in a hostel will cost you $5 to $10, while a private room will cost you $10 to $20. You can also stay in a private room in a mid-range hotel for between $20 and $40 per night.
Keep in mind that lodging costs more in more exclusive vacation areas. Phuket, Koh Samui, and Koh Phi Phi are all included. Tourists flock to these resort towns in droves. As a result, beach bungalows and five-star resorts can range in price from $200 to $400.
Food Costs
Thai cuisine is well-known worldwide, and it doesn’t get any better (or cheaper) than right here in Thailand.
Street food reigns supreme no matter where you go. Every hour of the day, vendors sell drinks, snacks, and meals. And in most cases, it’s as good as, if not better, what you’d get at a restaurant.
Prices vary depending on the dish, but you should budget $1 for desserts or small snacks, $3 for noodles or soup, and $5 for fresh fish or meat.
If you prefer to eat out, you can also eat like a king on a budget. Most vegetarian dishes in a family-run restaurant will cost between $3 and $5, while meat or fish dishes can cost up to $7 or $8.
Of course, you can pay Western prices if you eat in upscale or internal restaurants in larger cities like Bangkok or Phuket.
Although alcohol is inexpensive by Western standards, it can cost nearly as much as a meal when consumed in a restaurant. This is due to the exorbitantly high alcohol taxation rate. For example, a large bottle of beer will most likely cost around $1 to $2, whereas a glass of wine may cost $3 or $4. Cocktails with imported liquors are expensive, ranging from $6 to $10 in a bar.
Entertainment Costs
Setting aside money for fun activities will allow you to take advantage of Thailand’s offers. If you’re in the city, you could take a cooking class or see a live Muay Thai boxing match.
Outdoor excursions such as snorkelling, diving, and boating are also available to visitors near the beach.
Tours and excursions vary greatly in price and quality depending on where you are. Cheaper is sometimes better, and scams do occur on occasion. Read reviews or research beforehand to ensure you’re getting a good deal.
There are also numerous free activities available during your stay. Spend the day at a public beach, hike to the top of a mountain, or take a free city walking tour.
Many temples in Thailand are also free and provide an excellent opportunity to learn about the local culture.
Transportation Costs
If you plan on travelling across the country, you’ll be relieved to know that transportation is reasonably priced. Thailand has a well-connected rail system that can transport you to various cities.
Bangkok to Chiang Mai, for example, is only $15 to $30. (depending on ticket type and class).
There are also long-distance coach buses available. While they are not as comfortable as trains, they are less expensive and travel to more countries.
Most people in the city travel by taxi, motorcycle, or tuk-tuk. Taxis are the most expensive option, but they are still relatively inexpensive compared to Western prices. A ride around town will cost you between $3 and $8.
Traditional taxis are more expensive than motorcycles and tuk-tuks. However, they can also be more dangerous and reckless, particularly during rush hour.
Furthermore, there is limited space for people and luggage, so they are unsuitable for groups or families.
Bangkok has an overground railway with two lines that run through the city. A one-way ticket will cost approximately 50 cents, while an all-day pass will cost $4.
And now you know why Thailand is so cheap, let us know if you agree with us in the comment sections! See you again in the next video!
