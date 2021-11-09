Thailand Top Stories | Cannabis to be a cash crop in Thailand, Heavy Floods In Thailand | November 9

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: Flooding along Chao Phraya River during high tide, Red Thai Cross urges government to formalise humanitarian assistance to Myanmar, Public Health Minister says cannabis is a step closer to becoming a cash crop, The Phillipines travel restriction relaxed, Indonesia hit hard by rainfall and flooding

