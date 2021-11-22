Thailand News Today | Thailand’s climate pledge, Thai Telecom juggernauts merge | Nov 22

Natty goes through all the main headlines in Thailand that include: a Thai government agency upgrades its forecast of foreign arrivals for this year, climate groups say Thailand’s recent pledges are “critically insufficient,” and 15 pilgrims in Myanmar drown on their way to the Jyeik Ne pagoda.

