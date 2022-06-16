Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Thai Parliament passes Marriage Equality Bill

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

https://youtu.be/ZwFa1hPiPjM

 

Thailand’s Parliament passed the Marriage Equality Bill in the first reading with 210 votes in favour, 180 votes in opposition and 4 abstentions.

The bill – previously rejected by Cabinet in March – was pushed by Thailand’s Move Forward Party. A parliamentary committee has been set up to scrutinise the bill over the next 15 days before it is submitted for its second and final readings in the House of Representatives. The bill would allow same-sex marriage.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet passed the Civil Partnership Bill, drafted by the Justice Ministry, which would allow same-sex couples to register their partnerships. The Civil Partnership Bill offers similar privileges enjoyed by heterosexual married couples, such as adopting children, jointly managing assets and making decisions regarding medical treatment on behalf of their partners.

Yesterday, a group of LGBTQ+ protestors gathered outside parliament yesterday to call for the Cabinet to pass the Marriage Equality Bill, which would make Thailand’s marriage laws applicable to any couple regardless of their gender. The protestors reject the Civil Partnership Bill, stating that they want equality and not special treatment.

The Marriage Equality Bill proposes that the terminology in Thailand’s current marriage laws are changed from “husband” and “wife” to “spouse,” and from “man” and “woman” to “person.” If the bill is successful in further readings, same-sex couples will be able to enjoy all the same rights and privileges currently enjoyed by married couples in Thailand, such as adopting children, making medical decisions on behalf of their partners and inheriting from their partner in the case that they die.

 

————-

A new draft law will allow people who have been convicted of a crime and served their sentence to wipe the slate clean and start again.

In the past, ex-cons have found it difficult to find gainful employment after serving their sentence and as a consequence have gone on to reoffend. But if this new bill is passed, it will change all that.

Chawalit Wichayasut, a Pheu Thai Party MP for Nakhon Phanom, in his capacity as vice-chairman of the House committee on justice and human rights, acknowledged that the legislative proposal is aimed at improving opportunities for those seeking new employment after having their criminal records expunged.

A Royal Thai Police official at the committee meeting to discuss the bill yesterday revealed there are about 12 million people who have a criminal record, 150,000 of whom are criminal suspects who haven’t been incriminated or acquitted.

The House committee yesterday agreed in principle that these people deserve to have their criminal records erased from every police database.

The bill is expected to be introduced in September.

 

—————-

Grab your rain boots once again! As rain pours down on Thailand, the country’s meteorological department has warned today that flash floods and overflows are expected in upper Thailand from Jun 19-21, Sunday to Tuesday.

During these days, the southwest monsoon will strengthen and the monsoon trough will move down from across Myanmar and upper Laos.

The department expects more rain in western Thailand, with isolated heavy showers in the North, the upper Northeast, the East, and the South. It warns people in upper Thailand particularly to be extra cautious about transport, and be aware that the conditions can cause flash floods and overflows.

From June 19-21, the North, the upper Northeast, the East, and the South are expected to have isolated heavy rains in 40-60% of their areas, with the North and Northeast also experiencing gusty winds in 40-60% of their areas.

From today (Thursday) until June 21, Northern, Northeastern, and Eastern Thailand are expected to have thunder showers in 20-40% of their areas, while the South is expected to have thunder showers in 40-60% of its areas.

In the South and East, waves are expected to be 1-2 metres high, and 2 metres high during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok area is expected to have isolated heavy rains in 40-60% of it from June 19-21, and thunder showers in 20-40% of it from today until Saturday (June 18).

 

———-

 

After thousands of “fire jellyfish” washed up on the shores of Krabi’s Bokrani National Park earlier this week, Thailand’s tourism authorities are warning of more venomous jellyfish to come.

On Facebook, the TAT has urged swimmers and snorkelers not to take any risks on beaches where jellyfish warning signs have been posted.

The TAT acknowledged that it’s “extremely rare” for swimmers to be stung, it cautioned beachgoers to be aware that jellyfish are present, particularly in Thailand’s south, due to the “season of venomous jellyfish”.

After the fire jellyfish scare in Krabi earlier this week, the head of the national park warned that fire jellyfish are very venomous, and getting stung by one causes severe burning pain, or even death in cases which produce a severe allergic reaction. The “fire jellyfish,” doesn’t get its name from its pinkish-red colour but from its potent sting.

If you get stung by a fire jellyfish, the best thing to do is immediately pour vinegar onto the affected area.

Last year, a 9 year old Israeli boy was killed by a jellyfish sting in Koh Phangan. The family had been spending a day at Haad Rin beach on the southeast side of the island, when a box jellyfish stung the boy. The box jellyfish is said to be one of the world’s most deadly creatures. It can be found all year in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, but the venomous jellyfish are most prevalent from July to October.

—————–

 

As if Thailand didn’t have enough dogs roaming the streets already, Chiang Mai University Faculty of Engineering has manufactured a pack of robot dogs which have been spotted “playing” on a field at the university’s campus in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand.

An unsettling video of the robot dogs posted on Facebook has netizens divided on whether the dogs – which can run, lie down and roll over – are cute, terrifying or hilarious.

“If I can’t eat it, then it’s not a dog.”

“Does it hurt when they bite?”

“Scary!”

The post didn’t state whether the dogs are designed to serve any kind of purpose or if they are just a showcase of the faculty’s engineering talent. Perhaps the dogs will chase away the packs of real dogs which freely roam the university’s huge campus, sometimes causing havoc by chasing motorbikes or attacking students.

One Facebook user joked that the dogs are robotic replacements of CMU’s late beloved mascot dog, who loved leading new students up Doi Suthep mountain to pay respects at the temple. The dog named Tia, suspected to be 8 or 9 years old, died in suspicious circumstances last year.

Tia the dog went missing on May 4 and her body was found behind Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna on May 7. CCTV footage showed the dog being driven out of the university on a motorcycle on the night of May 4. ThaiRath reported that a policeman was charged with theft, torturing animals and disposing of an animal carcass in relation to Tia’s death.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Stevejm
    2022-06-16 20:06
    18 minutes ago, Soidog said: I’m sure it will be whatever the younger and future generations wish it to be. Things are totally out of control in the West. Equality is so engrained that these so called minority groups (their…
    image
    dbrenn
    2022-06-16 20:14
    1 hour ago, MJCC1987 said: How does this affect you? Why do you care should two men or two women marry? This illustrates the danger of ending your academic career at the 5th grade. How on earth would you know?
    image
    Poolie
    2022-06-16 20:19
    2 hours ago, TheDirtyDurian said: Don't forget Kylie... Pensioner. A fit pensioner, but a pensioner none the less. 🤪
    image
    JamesR
    2022-06-16 20:21
    19 minutes ago, Soidog said: I’m sure it will be whatever the younger and future generations wish it to be. Things are totally out of control in the West. Equality is so engrained that these so called minority groups (their…
    image
    JamesR
    2022-06-16 20:27
    19 minutes ago, Stevejm said: It doesn’t all go in one direction though. I see that one state in USA has introduced a law which allows parents of athletes to insist that athletes that seem to be winning too much…
    image

    Follow Thaiger by email:

    Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

    Thailand Pass, Bars, Masks: The Thaiger’s predictions for tomorrow’s CCSA meeting
    Crime2 hours ago

    Police arrest suspects in illegal lending network across Thailand
    Education3 hours ago

    Top 5 International schools in Pattaya 2022
    Sponsored1 day ago

    Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
    image
    Thailand3 hours ago

    Thailand News Today | Thai Parliament passes Marriage Equality Bill
    Tourism3 hours ago

    Thailand’s cabinet approves budget to help Andaman tourism and development
    Thailand4 hours ago

    Thai national football coach apologises for inappropriate touching
    image
    Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
    Create an Account
    World4 hours ago

    Pakistani government tells people “drink less tea” amidst economic crisis
    Thailand5 hours ago

    Muslim groups discuss legislation contrary to their religious beliefs
    Crime5 hours ago

    UPDATE #2: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
    Phang Nga6 hours ago

    Sea turtle lays 60 eggs at Phang Nga beach
    Crime6 hours ago

    UPDATE #2: Lithuanian man allegedly murders trans woman in northeast Thailand
    Pattaya6 hours ago

    Completion of Pattaya’s Walking Street postponed again
    Pattaya6 hours ago

    Chinese man swindled out of a million baht climbs 20 metre tsunami tower in Pattaya
    Property News7 hours ago

    Real estate market to experience inflation price hikes
    Cannabis8 hours ago

    Democrat MP gives blessing for party-goers to get high
    Thailand9 months ago

    Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
    Phuket1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
    Tourism1 year ago

    In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

    Trending

    By continuing to use our site you consent to the use of cookies as described in our privacy policy.