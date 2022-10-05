Thailand
Thailand News Today | Police patrol Pattaya Beach looking for guns, booze, prostitutes
Starting with our first story, Police in Pattaya are continuing their commitment to
crack down on law-breaking along the beach. They were out on patrol Monday
night and added prostitution to the list of illegal activities that they were on the
lookout to prevent. The police plan to operate regular patrols and be much more
strict on things like drinking on the beach and carrying weapons than they have in
the past.
The vow was made over the weekend after a group of rival students fired guns on
the beach in front of the Pattaya Police Station. Police said they were stepping up
their nightly patrols, searching for illegal drugs, alcohol, weapons and firearms.
Now it seems that they’ve added prostitution to the list of crimes.
The Pattaya police chief recently returned to his post after being put on leave from
his office following the suicide of a Kyrgyzstani woman forced into prostitution.
He set to work on cracking down on illicit activities in the area, asking people to
help make Pattaya Beach safer for everyone.
During their patrol, police picked up several people on the beach, though the exact
amount was not revealed. Those people found participating in illicit activities were
registered at the police station for officers to keep an eye on them in the future.
—-
Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run Police patrol Pattaya Beach
A 15-year-old boy who drove a BMW through a red light and killed an engineering
graduate at an intersection in Muang district on Sept 30 reported to police to hear
the charges yesterday.
Pol Lt Col Paisal Panrew, an investigator, said the boy, whose name was withheld
because of his age, was accompanied by his parents when he arrived at Pho Klang
police station. He was questioned by police in the presence of officials from the
youth observation and protection centre.
He was charged with reckless driving causing death, ignoring a red light and
driving without a licence. The boy admitted the charges. Pol Lt Col Paisal said
investigators were compiling further evidence and their report would be passed to
prosecutors for legal proceedings.
He said the boy was not driving under the influence of alcohol, as confirmed by a
test after the accident. The accident occurred on Sept 30 at about 10 pm. A BMW
sedan driven by the boy ran a red light at an intersection and hit Thanapol
Kaewmoon, 24, was heading on a motorcycle from Suranaree University of
Technology in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima to his room. Thanapol died at
the scene.
Thanapol had only recently graduated with honours in telecommunications
engineering and was working part-time at the university hospital while preparing to
pursue a master's degree.
———–
Miss Ukraine slams Miss Grand International promoter
Ukrainian Beauty queen Olga Vasyliv slammed Miss Grand
International 2022 promoters as politically insensitive after they assigned a hotel
room for her to share with her Russian counterpart Ekaterina Astashenkova.
The Thai-based beauty pageant, Miss Grand International, is promoted by famous
Thai media celebrity Nawat Itsaragrisil. The pageant was
founded in Thailand in 2013 amid a political crisis in the kingdom with the contest
using the “Stop the Wars and Violence” slogan.
The pageant then launched franchises in different countries and invited winners
from those nations to join the Miss Grand International final.
This year’s final takes place in Indonesia. Each representative is expected to take
part in pageant-related activities for the weeks leading up to the final on October
25 at the Sentul International Conventions Centre of Indonesia.
Beauty queens from 72 countries across the world arrived in Indonesia this week
and the pageant holder announced the roommate pairing on its official page, with
Miss Ukraine paired with Miss Russia.
Yesterday, Vasyliv took to Instagram to vent her spleen and urged the promoters to
be politically sensitive.
Many netizens commented on Vasyliv’s post. Some said that the promoter is trying
to benefit from the conflict and paired the two contestants on purpose to make the
contest viral. Others demanded the pageant holder change the room sharing
situation while the others urged Vasyliv to think positively, and that the beauty
the pageant has nothing to do with the war.
At the time of this report, Miss Russia nor the pageant promoters have commented
on the situation.
——————
Construction work is Bangkok’s most dangerous job Police patrol Pattaya Beach
For years, fishing was considered the most dangerous job in Thailand. It’s common
for fishing boats to have children working long hours on board. The climate,
physical effort and bad diet are responsible for many fishermen, including a lot of
children, dying or putting their lives in danger.
The good, or bad, news, depending on your position, is that there is not much
fishing in Bangkok. In the nation’s capital, construction work is the most deadly
job. An important number of construction workers endure conditions that are well
below minimal standards, and violations of human rights are common.
Constructions workers, many with no training and little experience, are forced to
work in all weathers. Working hours are long and produce fatigue and climate
conditions make their work even more dangerous. More than 4,500 workers were
killed or injured on building sites in Bangkok last year, with another 1,500 coming
to harm on road construction sites. Forced to work in temperatures as high as 35
degree Celsius and throughout the rainy season from June to August, something
needs to be done to highlight the plight of these workers, often migrants far from
home.
—–
PM Prayut gives army veteran a haircut in northeast Thailand
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha showed off his barbering skills
yesterday at the Second Army Area in Ubon Ratchathani province.
The 66-year-old army veteran joked that he was not as handsome as PM Prayut,
who complimented the veteran’s hair in return.
The prime minister apologized for touching the man’s head (a sign of disrespect in
Thai culture) to which the veteran replied, “Mai pen rai” (no worries). The veteran
said it was an “auspicious” experience.
Prayut wore a pair of red wellies to inspect flood reliefs in Khon Kaen and Ubon
Ratchathani province yesterday. He ensured efforts to combat flooding was going
smoothly and offered moral support to flood victims.
On Monday, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said heavy
rainfall had triggered flooding in 16 provinces.
General Prayut said that ensuring people in evacuation centres have enough food
and water is a priority.
Thailand’s Constitutional Court reinstated Prayut Chan-o-cha as Prime Minister of
Thailand on Friday, after ruling that he hasn’t yet hit the eight-year constitutional
the limit set for his role.
