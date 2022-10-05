Thailand News Today | Police patrol Pattaya Beach looking for guns, booze, prostitutes

Police patrol Pattaya Beach looking for guns, booze, prostitutes Police patrol Pattaya Beach

Starting with our first story, Police in Pattaya are continuing their commitment to

crack down on law-breaking along the beach. They were out on patrol Monday

night and added prostitution to the list of illegal activities that they were on the

lookout to prevent. The police plan to operate regular patrols and be much more

strict on things like drinking on the beach and carrying weapons than they have in

the past.

The vow was made over the weekend after a group of rival students fired guns on

the beach in front of the Pattaya Police Station. Police said they were stepping up

their nightly patrols, searching for illegal drugs, alcohol, weapons and firearms.

Now it seems that they’ve added prostitution to the list of crimes.

The Pattaya police chief recently returned to his post after being put on leave from

his office following the suicide of a Kyrgyzstani woman forced into prostitution.

He set to work on cracking down on illicit activities in the area, asking people to

help make Pattaya Beach safer for everyone.

During their patrol, police picked up several people on the beach, though the exact

amount was not revealed. Those people found participating in illicit activities were

registered at the police station for officers to keep an eye on them in the future.

—-

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run Police patrol Pattaya Beach

A 15-year-old boy who drove a BMW through a red light and killed an engineering

graduate at an intersection in Muang district on Sept 30 reported to police to hear

the charges yesterday.

Pol Lt Col Paisal Panrew, an investigator, said the boy, whose name was withheld

because of his age, was accompanied by his parents when he arrived at Pho Klang

police station. He was questioned by police in the presence of officials from the

youth observation and protection centre.

He was charged with reckless driving causing death, ignoring a red light and

driving without a licence. The boy admitted the charges. Pol Lt Col Paisal said

investigators were compiling further evidence and their report would be passed to

prosecutors for legal proceedings.

He said the boy was not driving under the influence of alcohol, as confirmed by a

test after the accident. The accident occurred on Sept 30 at about 10 pm. A BMW

sedan driven by the boy ran a red light at an intersection and hit Thanapol

Kaewmoon, 24, was heading on a motorcycle from Suranaree University of

Technology in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima to his room. Thanapol died at

the scene.

Thanapol had only recently graduated with honours in telecommunications

engineering and was working part-time at the university hospital while preparing to

pursue a master's degree.

———–

Miss Ukraine slams Miss Grand International promoter

Ukrainian Beauty queen Olga Vasyliv slammed Miss Grand

International 2022 promoters as politically insensitive after they assigned a hotel

room for her to share with her Russian counterpart Ekaterina Astashenkova.

The Thai-based beauty pageant, Miss Grand International, is promoted by famous

Thai media celebrity Nawat Itsaragrisil. The pageant was

founded in Thailand in 2013 amid a political crisis in the kingdom with the contest

using the “Stop the Wars and Violence” slogan.

The pageant then launched franchises in different countries and invited winners

from those nations to join the Miss Grand International final.

This year’s final takes place in Indonesia. Each representative is expected to take

part in pageant-related activities for the weeks leading up to the final on October

25 at the Sentul International Conventions Centre of Indonesia.

Beauty queens from 72 countries across the world arrived in Indonesia this week

and the pageant holder announced the roommate pairing on its official page, with

Miss Ukraine paired with Miss Russia.

Yesterday, Vasyliv took to Instagram to vent her spleen and urged the promoters to

be politically sensitive.

Many netizens commented on Vasyliv’s post. Some said that the promoter is trying

to benefit from the conflict and paired the two contestants on purpose to make the

contest viral. Others demanded the pageant holder change the room sharing

situation while the others urged Vasyliv to think positively, and that the beauty

the pageant has nothing to do with the war.

At the time of this report, Miss Russia nor the pageant promoters have commented

on the situation.

——————

Construction work is Bangkok’s most dangerous job Police patrol Pattaya Beach

For years, fishing was considered the most dangerous job in Thailand. It’s common

for fishing boats to have children working long hours on board. The climate,

physical effort and bad diet are responsible for many fishermen, including a lot of

children, dying or putting their lives in danger.

The good, or bad, news, depending on your position, is that there is not much

fishing in Bangkok. In the nation’s capital, construction work is the most deadly

job. An important number of construction workers endure conditions that are well

below minimal standards, and violations of human rights are common.

Constructions workers, many with no training and little experience, are forced to

work in all weathers. Working hours are long and produce fatigue and climate

conditions make their work even more dangerous. More than 4,500 workers were

killed or injured on building sites in Bangkok last year, with another 1,500 coming

to harm on road construction sites. Forced to work in temperatures as high as 35

degree Celsius and throughout the rainy season from June to August, something

needs to be done to highlight the plight of these workers, often migrants far from

home.

—–

PM Prayut gives army veteran a haircut in northeast Thailand

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha showed off his barbering skills

yesterday at the Second Army Area in Ubon Ratchathani province.

The 66-year-old army veteran joked that he was not as handsome as PM Prayut,

who complimented the veteran’s hair in return.

The prime minister apologized for touching the man’s head (a sign of disrespect in

Thai culture) to which the veteran replied, “Mai pen rai” (no worries). The veteran

said it was an “auspicious” experience.

Prayut wore a pair of red wellies to inspect flood reliefs in Khon Kaen and Ubon

Ratchathani province yesterday. He ensured efforts to combat flooding was going

smoothly and offered moral support to flood victims.

On Monday, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said heavy

rainfall had triggered flooding in 16 provinces.

General Prayut said that ensuring people in evacuation centres have enough food

and water is a priority.

Thailand’s Constitutional Court reinstated Prayut Chan-o-cha as Prime Minister of

Thailand on Friday, after ruling that he hasn’t yet hit the eight-year constitutional

the limit set for his role.

