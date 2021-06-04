Thailand
Thailand News Today | Local-made AZ vaccine released, new prosecutor to chase ‘Boss’ | June 4
Several Thai provinces with low infection rates have had to delay their Covid-19 vaccine rollout after receiving fewer doses than expected, Siam Bioscience announced that they are ready to begin deliveries of the local AstraZeneca vaccine to the Thai government, the new chairman of a committee that oversees Thailand’s public prosecutors and he has set his sights on the infamous 2012 “Boss RedBull” case and A Singaporean man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to mail crystal methamphetamine and ecstasy from Thailand to his home country.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Which Thai provinces have been the hardest hit by Covid?
As Thailand starts to ramp up its vaccination, especially in the hardest hit provinces, we ask which ARE the hardest hit provinces? The third wave of Covid-19 around Thailand has had the most pronounced affect on the Kingdom and is now threatening the re-opening of the country to general travel – starting with the Phuket Sandbox on July 1.
Here’s a list of the worst hit provinces in Thailand, including today’s total new infections and the accumulated totals of cases. Thanks to PR Thai Government for the infographic…
HERE is a list of all the provincial totals reported today by the CCSA.
Thailand
Man arrested for allegedly smuggling durian into Thailand
Last night, a man was arrested and charged with smuggling durian into Thailand from Myanmar.
25 year old Pairat Wattanom, a Thai Man from the Thai Province Ranong, which is part of the isthmus that has the Andaman Sea on one side and the Gulf of Thailand on the other, has been arrested and waits for the judicial system to decide his fate.
Allegedly, the man and his crew had taken long tail boats to the Myanmar side of the river. Once there, he allegedly purchased 2.5 tonnes of durian from his Myanmar durian dealer.
However, the score was foiled due to a tip off.
After finishing his durian transaction and returning to Thailand, Thai soldiers ambushed the man.
Acting on a tip-off, Thai soldiers laid in wait and arrested Mr Pairat Wattanom as he returned to the Thai side.
Reportedly, Pairat says he bought durian from a Myanmar seller to sell the pungent fruit to buyers in Ranong.
Thailand has seen its share of smuggling: from artefact smugglers, to cannabis, methamphetamines, and occasionally orangutans, durian smuggling is a somewhat rarer reported illegal good.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Insurgency
Police arrest suspect who allegedly sold assault rifles stolen from military base
Officers in Thailand’s Deep South have arrested a man for allegedly selling assault rifles that were stolen from a military base in Narathiwat, a province by the Malaysian border with ongoing violence from the religious separatist insurgency. 6 out of the 26 AK102 assault rifles stolen from the the 4th Army Area base have been found. Earlier reports said 28 assault rifles were stolen from the base.
A man identified as Hazan Samae was arrested. Police say he confessed to selling the rifles. Reports say the guns were being used by insurgents. The other rifles are still missing.
Following reports of the missing assault rifles, troops in Narathiwat were ordered to report the inventory of weapons at the military arms depots. 9 more AK102 assault rifles were reported missing from 4 other armories.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
