Thailand News Today | Booster wait time cut to 3 month in Thailand

The Thai government shortens the wait period for getting a booster dose from 6 months to 3 months. Meanwhile, Myanmar’s shadow government turns to cryptocurrencies to fund its resistance against the military junta. The world famous Maya Bay is expected to reopen from January the 1st, but officials are now uncertain whether they could fulfil their promise. Here are the top headlines in Thailand today.

