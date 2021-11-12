Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand Pass Rumours, Thai Airways Loan, Thai Translations | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.130

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

image
image

In today’s episode Jay, Tim and Arina discuss Thailand pass rumours and updates. The CCSA is having a meeting today to discuss the red zones and easing of restrictions. Thai airways wants a loan to increase cargo routes and Living in Thailand through translations.

