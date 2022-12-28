Thailand
Sam Smith’s “Thrill of it All” Koh Samui Motorcycle Tour | Thailand News Today
English popstar Sam Smith caused quite a stir among his Thai fans after pictures emerged of his recent holiday in Koh Samui in the southern province of Surat Thani.
The singer, famous for his breakthrough single “Latch,” was snapped on a motorcycle around the island where it appeared he is in Thailand for more than just “The Thrill of it All.”
The 30-year-old singer posted pictures and videos of himself and a friend on holiday in Thailand, with the first picture that caught the attention of his adoring fans is one of him wearing a red shirt to a backdrop that Thai netizens guessed was a hotel in Samui.
Many Thai netizens commented, “Welcome to Thailand” and “Welcome to Samui” while many others invited Smith to check out other provinces in the south.
Smith came out to the public in May 2014 and later defined himself as a non-binary in October 2017. He stated publicly, “I feel just as much like a woman as I do a man.”
Good for you Sam Smith!
On to some serious news, Police allegedly caught a government official red-handedly accepting a bribe when they swooped in to arrest the man at his Bangkok office on Monday.
Officers raiding the premises also confiscated 5 million baht from the official’s office.
Counter Corruption Division (CCD) commander Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew and his team, arrested Rutchada Suriyakul Na Ayutya, the head of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, at his office in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district on charges of soliciting bribes and malfeasance in office.
Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat allegedly caught Rutchada in the act of receiving a gift at a meeting with senior officials as he and police officers stormed the meeting room at about 9.30 am. Arresting officers searched Rutchada’s office and found 5 million baht in cash during the search and impounded it as evidence.
Thailand‘s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) released the Chief of National Parks Rutchada Suriyakul Na Ayutya on bail for 400,000 baht this morning after detaining him on corruption charges yesterday.
A man from New Zealand fell to his death from a train in Kanchanaburi province in western Thailand yesterday morning.
The tourist, 45-year-old Patrick Ward, was taking a video of the view on Thailand’s most scenic railway route, the “Death Railway,” when he fell at 11.50 am.
Ward used the train’s toilet before standing in the doorway between carriages. He was taking in the view as the train was passing by the famous Krasae Cave when he fell almost 10 meters down the cliffside.
Officers from Sai Yok Police Station, doctors from Sai Yok Hospital, and rescue workers from the Phithakkan Foundation rushed to the scene.
Rescue workers gave him CPR for 30 minutes but it was unsuccessful. He died at the scene.
Sai Yok Police and Kanchanaburi Tourist Police are coordinating with the Embassy of New Zealand to inform Ward’s family of his death.
Ending today with a heart-wrenching story of a destitute man who walked 1,000 kilometers over 11 days to find work to feed his two starving children …but doesn’t worry, it has a happy ending.
The jobless man, Norraphat, and his two daughters, aged 10 and 12 years old, began their long arduous journey from a relative’s house in the Tung Wa district of Satun on December 11. The exhausting trip ended when the family of three arrived in Rayong on December 22.
The 47-year-old father of two girls walked and hitchhiked for over 11 days because they could not afford any transport costs. They slept in gas stations and temples along the way until they arrived in Rayong where they encountered a man from the เปลือกแดง Rescue Team, Sarawut Poommarin.
Sarawut discovered the family in front of a shopping mall in the Pluak Daeng district. He quickly set about his task of finding a job for Norraphat on a construction site, a room for the family to stay in, and also managed to find a school for the two girls to study.
An emotional Norraphat was in tears as he spoke to the Thai media. He revealed that he used to be a fisherman and singer at several restaurants and bars in Satun, and Phuket, where he met his wife. He revealed they split up five years ago and he has been unable to contact her since.
Norraphat was overwhelmed by the support and thanked everyone for helping him start a new life.
