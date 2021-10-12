Nov 1 re-opening, Tham luang cave re-opening, Unaccounted covid no. | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.107

In today’s episode Jay and Tim talk about the PM addressing the re-opening of Thailand to tourists coming from low risk countries, The re-opening of Tham luang cave and rural doctors society claiming the covid infection numbers in Thailand are rising and not falling.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on