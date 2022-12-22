Connect with us

Thailand

New Year's weed parties illegal | GMT

Published

 on 

In today's episode, Alcohol banned from festive gift baskets in Thailand, DTAM to cannabis vendors: New Year's weed parties illegal, Tourism groups in South Korea sign deals with TAT, AoT app expanding: flight info, taxis, shopping and more, Iconic Bangkok road sees staff shortage as tourists return.

KaptainRob
2022-12-21 15:05
Good luck getting the genie back in the bottle! 🤣

Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
