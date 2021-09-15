Connect with us

Thailand

Morning Top Stories | Thailand October 1 reopening, Police arrest 12 year old | September 15 |

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

Police in Bangkok arrest 12 year old for violating curfew. Cabinet approves measure to entice “high potential” foreigners. Thailand ready for October 1 reopening, despite Covid-19 rate. State of Emergency extended in Thailand’s Deep South.

Recent comments:
image
Shade_Wilder
2021-09-14 13:32
A few questions... Does anyone believe that police can end these protests through arresting people? Does anyone believe that arresting a 12 year old won't make international news? Or at least international social media? Does anyone believe that this won't…
image
Paco
2021-09-14 13:49
All no besides last 4
image
Poolie
2021-09-14 13:57
Anybody believe what they are fed? https://www.ned.org/region/asia/thailand-2020/
image
AlexPTY
2021-09-14 14:13
there is lots of traffic after 9pm in Bangkok, nobody seems to care about curfew
image
Stardust
2021-09-15 12:17
22 hours ago, Poolie said: Anybody believe what they are fed? https://www.ned.org/region/asia/thailand-2020/ The Chinese ccp wumao put the propaganda from the Beijing politburo here on the forum. Thais noted already the involvements of it and people like you and they…

Trending