Morning Top Stories Thailand | Night curfews, Samui party arrests | September 13

The nightly curfew for the 29 provinces classified as “dark red” zones for high Covid-19 infection rates will remain in place, at least until the end of the month. Police are warning foreigners to avoid the protests and rallies in Bangkok, as well as other areas of the country, saying that expats who join will face deportation and be blacklisted from Thailand. Over the weekend, police in Koh Samui raided a birthday party at a luxury resort and reportedly arrested 48 people.

