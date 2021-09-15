Missing expat on Koh Phi Phi, New visa package for the rich | Thailand News Today | September 15

https://youtu.be/RxjM_u4otEE

During the search for a well-known expat on Koh Phi Phi who has been missing since Saturday, the body of a Thai man was found. A new visa package that targets rich expats has been approved by the Thai Cabinet. The president of the Patong Entertainment Business Association took a harsh stance against the long-term closures of nightlife venues in Phuket.

