Life-Saving Tips While Travelling in Thailand

Thailand is one of the most popular destinations in the world for travelers. Visitors from different cultures and countries head here to sample all that the ‘Land of Smiles’ has to offer.

But planning a trip properly isn’t as simple as buying a plane ticket and booking a hotel. Visitors to Thailand should also be aware of some things that they should

avoid doing. In addition to traditions that you may not be familiar with, understanding what isn’t socially acceptable as well as being aware of potential scams and safety issues is key to ensuring you get the most out of your vacation.

In this video, we listed some of the important but not widely known things you need to know to avoid in Thailand.

