Husband and wife arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle crystal methamphetamine to Hong Kong

A man and his wife have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 9 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, which they hid in shoulder bags, to Hong Kong. The drugs were seized nearly a year prior in Bangkok. Henry Kelechi Alaeto, a Nigerian national, and his Thai wife, 24 year old Wanwisa Pilatan, were detained by police in their Bangkok room, yesterday, says Jirabhop Bhuridej, deputy commissioner of Central Investigation Bureau.

The team of officers that raided the couple’s room reportedly found 290 grams of cocaine, AKA blow, Columbian marching powder, or charlie. The drugs were valued at 900,000 baht says Jirabhop. Employees from a parcel shipping company had alerted police last October about a suspicious package bound for Hong Kong. Inside the package, police discovered 9 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

Jirabhop says the investigation revealed that the sender of the drug package was a woman, later found to be Wanwisa. Henry allegedly drove the car that took her to the shipping service office. Jiabhop adds that the drug wrapping had fingerprints on it that matched Henry’s. Thai media reports that a criminal background check showed Henry had a history of being involved with the drug trade.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

