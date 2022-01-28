Government allocates 851 million baht for organic farming and projects

Thailand’s government will give 851 million baht to organic farming projects. 552 million will go to projects on production and management. 176.8 million will go to projects on research and development, innovation, database development and knowledge transfer to farmers. 122.2 million will go to projects improving marketing and standards. An agriculture ministry spokesperson said in the past five years, around 342 organic farming projects have started.

Organic farming and eating organic food have become more and more popular in Thailand. The US, Hong Kong, Italy and Vietnam buy Thailand’s organic produce the most. Last year, 95,752 Thai farmers farmed organically. In 2019, Timeout Bangkok made a list of the “5 best places for organic living in Thailand,” with tasty restaurants and good farms all over the country. One farm in Chiang Mai lets visitors pick organic berries, and also feed elephants.

In Nakhon Pathom, there is a riverside resort where guests can visit the organic farm and market there, and also do Thai crafts and get herbal treatments. At one organic farm in Chiang Rai, guests can make organic fertiliser and learn how to grow rice. At Ginger Farm Kitchen in Chiang Mai, people can take wellness workshops at the restaurant. At a family-owned farm in Kanchanburi, travellers can learn more about organic farming, and try the family’s produce at their restaurant.

Between January and November last year, Thailand’s organic food exports were valued at 1.23 billion baht.

Sources: Bangkok Post | Timeout Bangkok