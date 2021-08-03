Thailand
Good Morning Thailand | New restrictions, new Red Line train in Bangkok, Covid latest
Today Tim and Jay talk about the new restrictions imposed in Phuket, the new red line train in Bangkok and the latest covid 19 updates. The local and regional headlines around Thailand and South East Asia, weather report around Thailand as well as answering your comments and questions.
Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Good Morning Thailand | New restrictions, new Red Line train in Bangkok, Covid latest
Ministry of Public Health says Pfizer vaccine will be allocated correctly, others disagree
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Man goes missing off Freedom Beach, Phuket
Phuket tourism sector calls for island to be “green-listed” for foreign tourists – VIDEO
Phuket’s best day trips and tours
What is so important about the Sandbox?
Thailand’s foreign tourist numbers expected to plummet during 2021
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Tuesday Covid Update: 18,901 new cases and 147 deaths
Government says ongoing vaccination and obeying the rules will drive infections down
Suspected insurgent wanted for murder killed by forces in Pattani
Phang Nga reopening and “Phuket Sandbox” island hop extensions postponed
Bangkok’s 5 best SHA Plus Certified hotels
Top 5 steakhouses in Phuket
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
More Pattaya people arrested drinking alcohol, violating Covid measures
Thai PM predicts current Covid crisis will be over in 2 or 3 weeks – 4 at the most
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
Thailand News Today | Bars defy bans, Sandbox ‘still on’, vaccine rush | July 28
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Crowds rush to Bang Sue for vaccination ahead of walk-in registration ending
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
- Myanmar2 days ago
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket reservations slow down for August
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok Train market to possibly close for good