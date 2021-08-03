Good Morning Thailand | New restrictions, new Red Line train in Bangkok, Covid latest

Today Tim and Jay talk about the new restrictions imposed in Phuket, the new red line train in Bangkok and the latest covid 19 updates. The local and regional headlines around Thailand and South East Asia, weather report around Thailand as well as answering your comments and questions.

