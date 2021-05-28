Thailand
Good Morning Thailand | Breathonix 1 minute Covid test, answering Covid questions, re-opening dates
Today Tim and Bill speak to Wayne Wee of Breathonix in Singapore, behind the ‘game changer’ technology that would provide 1 minute Covid tests. Also answering questions from Thaiger YouTube members.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More than 500 Covid patients try to escape field hospital in Phetchaburi
Hundreds of Covid-19 patients at a packed field hospital set up at a Phetchaburi factory attempted to escape during a power outage due to the hot and crowded conditions. A field hospital was set up following an outbreak at the factory in the province’s Khao Yao district, about 100 kilometres southwest of Bangkok.
A source told Nation Thailand that the power cut out yesterday evening and more than 500 patients tried to leave the field hospital.
“At around 6pm, there was an electrical malfunction at the hospital, as a result electric fans stopped working… About 500 patients were upset due to the hot and crowded conditions and tried to escape from the building.”
More than 50 police officers were called to the factory as well as soldiers from the Military Province 15 and public health staff dressed in disease protection gear. As of this morning, the was “unresolved,” according to Nation Thailand.
Field hospitals in Thailand are typically for Covid patients with mild to no symptoms. Most have beds made from cardboard, with dozens of patients in one area. The field hospital at the Cal-Comp Electronics Thailand factory was set up after 682 workers, many of them Burmese migrants, tested positive for the virus. Following the outbreak, space at the factory was converted into kitchens to provided meals for quarantined workers while another space at the building was converted into a field hospital. Thailand
Factory space has been converted into kitchens to provide 3 meals daily to all quarantined employees, and another building on the grounds has been repurposed as a makeshift field hospital.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Phuket
Tourism officials push for “One Night, One Dollar” campaign in Phuket
“…have been suffering from the pandemic for 15 months now. Only mass tourism will save us.”
A night at a Phuket resort could drop down to just $1 USD. Tourism officials are pushing for a proposed campaign they call “One Night, One Dollar” to help draw travellers back to the popular tourist island as locals prepare for its July 1 reopening to vaccinated foreign tourists.
Rooms that are normally priced between 1,000 baht to 3,000 baht, around US$30 to $90 would be offered for $1 USD for a night under the plan. The costs would be subsidised by the government, according to president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, Chamnan Srisawat.
“TCT also discussed the idea with major wholesalers and online travel agents to prepare for the reopening of Phuket. And they are ready to help.”
Phuket is preparing reopening amid a wave of infections hitting record highs with 100,000 Covid-19 cases since April 1. Local officials in Phuket have set tight restrictions to combat the spread of the virus, even prohibiting small gatherings with friends, and have been accelerating the rollout of vaccines to reach herd immunity by the end of next month.
Before the pandemic back in 2019, Thailand welcomed around 40 million visitors from overseas and generated 190 billion baht in revenue. Last year, Phuket welcomed 6.7 million visitors, which was mostly during the first quarter before most of the travel restrictions were set.
This year, the island province is expected to welcome 500,000 visitors. With the proposed One Night, One Dollar campaign, Chamnan says that potentially 70,000 rooms on the island could generate 40 billion baht.
“However, the current wave of Covid-19 infection could (impact the) final decision. But we have been suffering from the pandemic for 15 months now. Only mass tourism will save us.”
The Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports will review the proposal before it is sent to the Cabinet for approval.
SOURCE: TTG Asia
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Over 1,200 new infections found across 14 Thai prisons
The Corrections Department has confirmed that another 1,228 Covid-19 cases have been reported across 14 prisons around the country. According to a Bangkok Post report, Veerakit Harnpariyan from the department adds that another 2,054 patients have recovered, while 16,319 are being treated at prison facilities.
Veerakit has also responded to reports on social media about a man who was found dead on a footpath on May 26, after being released from Bangkok Remand Prison, where he’d contracted Covid-19. Veerakit says the man was tested for Covid-19 at a Corrections Department medical facility before he was released. On May 9, a positive result came back.
The man was categorised as a “green”, or asymptomatic, patient and was sent to a public health unit for treatment, along with 3 other infected inmates, all of whom were due for release on May 11.
Veerakit says prisons are obliged to test all inmates for Covid-19 prior to releasing them, whether they have completed their sentence, are being released temporarily, or are being freed on suspended jail terms. He adds that prison officials are required to send the names of all inmates due for release, along with their release dates, to public health offices at least 5 days prior to release. Prisoners suspected of having contracted Covid-19 must carry out 14 days’ quarantine prior to their release. If infected, they will not be released, but instead sent to a public health unit for treatment.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
