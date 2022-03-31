Exorcisms, Pretties & PM in election mode I GMT

PM Prayut says he has done his best as he gears up for the next election in Thailand. Consensual Exorcism at its best. Thailand cigarette packs are going to be more graphic. Homemade booze regulations for people of Thailand and more coming up on Good Morning Thailand with Tim and Jay.

