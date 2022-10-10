CNN to be Prosecuted for Invasive Massacre Coverage in Thailand | GMT

CNN to be Prosecuted for Invasive Massacre Coverage in Thailand

[UPDATE: Thai news outlet CatDumb has said on Facebook that police have now detained two journalists and a photographer from CNN immigration and are arranging to have their visas cancelled. According to some reports, they may not have had the proper documents or may have been using a tourist visa rather than a work visa. In any case, authorities notified the Immigration Department about the suspected illegal invasion of the crime scene and demanded that their passports be terminated.]

Police in Thailand is getting ready to bring charges against CNN journalists for their intrusive coverage of the killing at the Nong Bua childcare centre.

Authorities assert that they went over police tape to enter and exit the scene of the atrocity, which claimed the lives of 38 people, 24 of whom were children, and recorded footage there.

They claim that the procedure corrupted the evidence.

Questionable Police The 24-hour news network will be sued for tampering with the evidence in the massacre case, Lieutenant General Surachate, “Big Joke,” Hakparn stated. A maximum jail sentence of five years may be imposed for interfering with law enforcement or government investigations.

