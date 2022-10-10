CNN to be Prosecuted for Invasive Massacre Coverage in Thailand | GMT

Connect with us

Thailand

CNN to be Prosecuted for Invasive Massacre Coverage in Thailand

[UPDATE: Thai news outlet CatDumb has said on Facebook that police have now detained two journalists and a photographer from CNN immigration and are arranging to have their visas cancelled. According to some reports, they may not have had the proper documents or may have been using a tourist visa rather than a work visa. In any case, authorities notified the Immigration Department about the suspected illegal invasion of the crime scene and demanded that their passports be terminated.]

Police in Thailand is getting ready to bring charges against CNN journalists for their intrusive coverage of the killing at the Nong Bua childcare centre. 
Authorities assert that they went over police tape to enter and exit the scene of the atrocity, which claimed the lives of 38 people, 24 of whom were children, and recorded footage there. 
They claim that the procedure corrupted the evidence. 
Questionable Police The 24-hour news network will be sued for tampering with the evidence in the massacre case, Lieutenant General Surachate, “Big Joke,” Hakparn stated. 
maximum jail sentence of five years may be imposed for interfering with law enforcement or government investigations.

Donald
2022-10-10 10:47
Good, if proven to be true the "reporters" should be persecuted. I hope however that the same rules will apply to all, foreign and local. It certainly shows a lack of respect for the victims and the severity of the…
Vigo
2022-10-10 11:47
    I watched the  coverage on CNN International. It was  respectful and restrained.CNN was less invasive than the  large number of Thais who were taking pictures on their mobile phones.   This has more to do with the sending a…
Vigo
2022-10-10 11:58
1 hour ago, Donald said: Good, if proven to be true the "reporters" should be persecuted. I hope however that the same rules will apply to all, foreign and local. It certainly shows a lack of respect for the victims…
Vigo
2022-10-10 12:04
1 hour ago, Manu said: Mainstream media American style. I found it amazing that some people out there watch this type of crap in order to be informed. So you didn't see any of the CNNi reports. I did.  How…
23RD
2022-10-10 13:09
If you look at the pictures of the 2 x Activist (I mean reporter's) from CNN the more Eagle eyed OP's will notice the exact reason why the pair of them had such lack of empathy for these murdered Children. 

