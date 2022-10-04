Jail Term for Carrying Crops & Repossessing the wrong house | GMT

Connect with us

Thailand

Jail Term for Carrying Crops & Repossessing the wrong house

Jay-Fai cooks up a Thai treat in Italy

The Facebook Page, “Bangkok I Love You”, on Monday posted a picture of Supinya Junsuta,

the owner whose nickname is Jay Fai, a street food icon, cooking crab omelette in Italy.

Bank repossesses the wrong house in central Thailand

A woman from Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, couldn’t believe her eyes when

she returned home to her locks changed, all her belongings seized, and a ‘for sale sign outside her house.

Thailand’s cold season is expected to hit the country slightly later than usual

The season is expected to start in the fourth week of October, about a week later than usual.

The Thai Meteorological Department said the coldest time of the season would be December and January.

Bang Sue’s Central Vaccination Centre officially closed

Bang Sue Grand Station served as a hub for Covid-19 vaccines but now it has officially closed

as the Central Vaccination Centre. The centre was opened last May to provide Bangkok residents

with a place to receive their initial vaccines and follow-up boosters. – all are coming up today.

