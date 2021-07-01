Thailand
Alleged drug runners caught with over 8 million meth pills
A small convoy of vehicles that were allegedly carrying caches of drugs was recently stopped in the central Thai province, and site of marauding, libidinous monkeys, Lopburi.
4 suspects were arrested. They are allegedly drug syndicate runners. Police seized millions of meth pills from the vehicles. They were stopped at a petrol station in the Phatthana Nikhom district.
Police say the convoy consisted of 2 vehicles: a Honda Jazz car and a Toyota Revo pickup truck. When police searched the vehicles, they reportedly uncovered 21 sacks that 8.41 million meth (or speed). Police say they got their information that led to the bust from arrests they made in Bangkok.
From the information they gathered, police determined that the drug syndicate was moving drugs from the northeast to buyers in the central plains.
The police added that the drug syndicate had been using Highway 21 as a drug channel.
When the suspects were questioned, they allegedly confessed that they had been compensated for their illicit deliveries as much as 100,000 baht to 200,00 baht per delivery. The suspects have been charged with illegal possession of drugs with intent to sell. They have been delivered to the narcotics suppression police for further legal proceedings.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Alleged drug runners caught with over 8 million meth pills
The best Sony TV you can buy 2021 – 2022
TCL 6-Series – is it really the best budget Smart TV?
Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Vizio P-Series Quantum X reviews and ratings
30-day curfew for Songkhla following a surge in Covid-19 cases
Which LG OLED TV should you purchase?
Top 8 TVs to buy in 2021
Gas station heist possibly inside job
Government urged to provide booster shots in sandbox destinations
Good Morning Thailand | Sandbox starts, Bangkok hamburgers, curfews announced
Thursday Covid Update: Record high of 57 deaths; 5,533 new infections
German Covid-19 vaccine only 48% effective in final stage trials
Officials defend dine-in ban amid fears of a fourth wave
Phuket opens – Around 300 seats sold for July 1 arrival flights
Small businesses fear Phuket Sandbox will leave them behind
Top 5 Floating Markets in Bangkok
List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
Thai embassies offering COEs for Sandbox travellers from Monday, June 28
Covid-19 round-up for expats 1: Should you travel to Thailand?
Covid-19 round-up for expats 2: Will your country give a vaccine?
The list of high/medium/low risk countries for travelling to Thailand now
Protest groups vow continued demonstrations this weekend
Multiple business associations oppose lack of Bangkok lockdown
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Indonesia2 days ago
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
- Phuket1 day ago
Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 3,995 new cases and 42 deaths, provincial totals
- Central Thailand4 days ago
Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
- Thailand23 hours ago
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Dept of Medical Sciences warns against antibody testing kits
- Bangkok3 days ago
First case of Beta variant reported in Bangkok