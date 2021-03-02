Massive 6-metre-long python caught in Chon Buri | The Thaiger

Chon Buri
Massive 6-metre-long python caught in Chon Buri
While tending to his land and preparing to cut down some banana trees, a Chon Buri man came across a massive 6-metre-long, 100-kilogram python. 8 people worked together to pull the giant snake out from the vegetation. The python tried numerous times to escape. It took around 30 minutes to catch the snake.
The landowner told Thai media reporters that the area is frequented by workers and he was surprised a large python was nearby. While there tends to be snakes in the area, he’s never seen a snake this big.
“We were cleaning the area before we were surprised to discover the python. We have always had snakes in this area occasionally but never one quite on this scale, especially in a garden and farming area that is frequented by local residents.”
Animal rescuers were called to the seen and took the giant python to a secluded forest away from locals.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Chon Buri
Bike rider killed after crashing motorbike into parked truck in Chon Buri
An 18 year old motorbike driver has been killed after ploughing his bike into the back of a parked truck. The Pattaya News reports that the incident took place at the weekend, in the eastern province of Chon Buri.
Emergency workers arrived at the scene in the Baan Suan sub-district to find Sahapat Tippuang with serious head injuries. It’s understood the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but it came off in the course of the accident. The motorbike was severely damaged.
The 19 year old truck driver, Akkaradet Sangprach, says he had pulled over to the side of the road to check directions for where he was going.
“I was heading from Samut Prakan to a temple in the Mueang Chonburi district. I got lost before I stopped on the side of the road to look up directions on my GPS unit. While I was researching how to get to the temple in Chon Buri, Mr. Sahapat crashed into the back of my pickup truck.”
Police are reviewing CCTV footage as part of their investigation.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Chon Buri
Chon Buri zoo invites people to vote on baby hippo’s name – VIDEO
A zoo in the eastern province of Chon Buri is inviting people to vote on the name of a baby pygmy hippopotamus born last month. Anuphong Anont from Khao Kheow Open Zoo says the baby made its first public appearance yesterday.
“The female baby hippo was born on January 14 to 6-year-old mother Kanya and 21-year-old father Tony. The baby hippo is healthy but is very attached to her mum, so we let them have some privacy before introducing the new family member to the public.”
VIDEO: Thai Rath
The zoo is home to 10 hippos and now 8 pygmy hippos, which are a tenth of the size of regular hippos. Among the zoo’s residents is Mali, Thailand’s oldest hippopotamus, who is 55 years old. Visitors to the zoo are being asked to choose from 2 potential names for the latest arrival, with voting taking place on the facility’s Facebook page.
“We have narrowed it down to 2 choices: Moo Wan or Bacon. People can vote for their favourite choice at the zoo’s Facebook page until April 5.”
Nation Thailand reports that everyone who votes will be entered into a draw, with a chance to win the top prize of 3,000 baht. 10 others will receive free entry to the zoo for a year. The results will be announced on April 12.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Tourism
Day trip to Bangkok’s closest island – Koh Si Chang | VIDEO
Ko Si Chang (or Koh Sichang) is a district of Chon Buri Province, Thailand. It consists of the island of Ko Si Chang and its adjoining islands. Ko Si Chang is in the Gulf of Thailand, 12 kilometres off the shore of the Si Racha District coastline. It’s the closest island to Bangkok and a popular weekend away for Bangkokians. Pangrum takes us on a quick visit to the island with today’s latest Thaiger Vlog.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Massive 6-metre-long python caught in Chon Buri
Japan asks China to stop anal Covid-19 tests after travellers report “psychological distress”
Police investigate reports of women’s underwear stolen from Phuket homes
Phuket pushes to open doors to vaccinated international tourists by October
Cannabis could generate 8 billion baht for Thai pharmaceutical industry by 2025, expert says
Bike rider killed after crashing motorbike into parked truck in Chon Buri
Thailand considering vaccine passport policy in bid to revive international tourism
Suspect arrested in Hat Yai murder and rape of schoolgirl
Vaccine rollout underway in Phuket as province receives 4,000 doses
Covid-19 vaccine registration to begin in May
PM defends measures used against Sunday protesters
Researchers claim Thailand’s bats not responsible for Covid pandemic
Another drug bust near the Mekong River, 500 kilograms of cannabis seized
How to Wai like a Thai, with Som | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bangkok protest fallout, northern fire bans | March 1
Tourism officials aim for vaccinated travellers to enter Thailand by the third quarter of 2021
PM says Thailand will consider lifting quarantine for vaccinated tourists
International travellers allowed to transit Thailand from Monday
Foreign tourists must use Covid-19 tracking app when travelling to Thailand
Bangkok bars are back open, restaurants serving booze again
PM Prayut postponing Covid‐19 vaccination citing paperwork issues
Drunk police officer shoots and beats vendor on Bangla Road in Phuket
4 top tourist destinations to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine distribution
Motorbike taxi attacked tourist in Pattaya because he was annoyed
Bangkok police raid house where model died after playing hostess
Thai man accidentally kills himself with homemade bomb
Thailand News Today | Week In Review | February 26
Woman talks about the life of a Thai “pretty” after model’s death
Did the Covid-19 virus actually originate in Thailand? | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
International travellers allowed to transit Thailand from Monday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM Prayut postponing Covid‐19 vaccination citing paperwork issues
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok police raid house where model died after playing hostess
- Crime4 days ago
Thai man accidentally kills himself with homemade bomb
- Bangkok2 days ago
Woman talks about the life of a Thai “pretty” after model’s death
- Eastern Thailand4 days ago
Roadtrippers take a break at petrol station only to find dead body under car
- Myanmar3 days ago
Myanmar’s representative to UN urges strong action against military after increasing violence against protesters
- Hua Hin4 days ago
Thailand’s most exclusive Beach Club | BaBa Beach Club Hua Hin | VIDEO