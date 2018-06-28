Bangkok
‘Forest Rescue’ campaign to save trees in and around Bangkok
Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC), a company that invests in, develops, and manages high-quality residential and mixed-use property projects under the brands ‘THE FORESTIAS’, has announced ‘Forest Rescue’, a campaign to save urban trees and highlight the importance of nature and healthy ecosystems.
The 70 million baht campaign aims to rescue trees in and around Bangkok and to spotlight nature’s true value through video content. Members of the public can take part by submitting information to www.facebook.com/theforestias or using #ForestRescue. A team of plant and tree experts will assess, relocate, and care for trees, incorporating them into a public space at THE FORESTIAS, where 3 rai or 4,800 sqm has been prepared for trees moved under the campaign.
Mrs. Sasinan Allmand, MQDC’s Executive Vice President, Corporate Marketing and Communications, said: “Transnational organisations across the globe are focusing on natural environments and the deterioration of ecosystems can have harmful consequences for people at large.
The world has 3 trillion trees but a report on changes in forest areas according to satellite images from 1990 to 2015 by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN revealed that we have lost 1.3 million sqm of forest since 1990. The deforested area is larger than South Africa. Each hour, an area equivalent to 800 standard football fields [7,410 sqm] is deforested. Tropical forests, moreover, are at higher risk of deforestation than forests elsewhere.
For Thailand, in particular, Seub Nakhasathien Foundation revealed a shocking fact that only 31.58% of land in Thailand is forest, 0.02 percentage points lower than in 2015, equivalent to 65,000 rai.”
At THE FORESTIAS, we aim to create an environment suitable for four generations of people, combine a planted and original natural environment with consideration for sustainable energy, complete an extremely safe mixed-use project, meet consumer needs, and build a better living community to give Thailand a valuable example. 70 million baht has now been allocated for a campaign entitled ‘FOREST RESCUE’, an operation to revive trees in and around Bangkok grounded in a mission for the future: saving trees by relocating them and managing space for them so our project can be their new home.
A video entitled ‘Forest Rescue’ is a main communication tool for the campaign. It is based on the true story of a large rain tree once at Soi Ladprao 110. The original owner wanted to build a house extension so the tree was carefully transplanted as a balled-and-burlapped plant to THE FORESTIAS.
The campaign is founded on the value of trees, especially their capabilities to preserve, create, and restore the environment. Large trees’ amazing qualities have been demonstrated by countless international research findings. A large tree planted to the east of a house can reduce heat and increase energy efficiency by 10%.
The city of Barcelona in Spain found that, 200,000 large trees can consume 5,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually and absorb 305 tons of toxic substances. Trees familiar to Thais like the Australian pine, Norfolk Island pine, Sumatran pine, and Khasi pine are outstanding in absorbing polluting gases. Milkwood pine, ylang-ylang, camel’s foot, or pisonia can effectively absorb oxides from nitrogen and produce ozone.
MQDC seeks significant results from this campaign, informing the public about the importance of trees and ecosystems and encouraging Thais to appreciate green spaces and to preserve them for coming generations.
Watch the video for Forest Rescue HERE.
Check out their website and find out more HERE.
- The Thaiger
Bangkok
Thai man arrested in dodgy holiday scam
The Nation is reporting that 38 year old Suthathep Rakchart has been arrested under two warrants issued by the Ayutthaya Court on June 26 and Sukhothai Court on June 27. He’s been arrested on charges of public defrauding.
Tourist police have arrested him for allegedly deceiving at least 135 Thai tourists to transfer him 1.5 million baht to pay for trips to China which were later cancelled.
Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau says Suthathep owns the Thank You Holiday Tour Company which is the subject of a complaint filed against it by the Office of the Consumer Protection Board for deceiving 135 Thai tourists.
Surachet said Suthathep allegedly advertised on the company’s Thank You Holiday Tour Facebook page that he could organise trips to China at “very special” prices. Victims who allegedly transferred him money later found the trips cancelled and were unable to get their money back.
One of the victims complained to the Wang Noi police station in Ayutthaya that she had paid 41,996 baht to Suthathep for four seats on a four-day-and-three-night tour to China from December 17 to 20. But when her family went to Suvarnabhumi Airport, Suthathep failed to show up to give them their plane tickets.
Surachet said an investigation found that 135 people were deceived into buying 23 group tours and had together paid about 1.58 million baht.
Another victim, 29 year old Mallika Utthathananon from Rayong said she bought 13 seats for a trip to China on February 2 and 4. She says she paid 129,987 baht to the company but was later informed that the trip was cancelled. The firm refused to refund her, claiming it had not yet received a refund from the airline, Mallika complained.
Police say Suthathep had claimed that he did not intend to cheat his clients. He told authorities that his company had financial troubles and he was trying to refund their money.
SOURCE: The Nation
Krabi
Krabi FC sport scientist fired after carrying kratom on domestic flight
A sport scientist from the Krabi FC football association has been fired from the job after he was found with kratom at an airport on Tuesday (June 26).
Police at Don Mueang International Airport arrester 26 year old Teerayut Santiwong who was working as a sport scientist for the Krabi FC football team. He was found with 4 green tea bottles filled with kratom – total volume 2,100 millilitres – inside his luggage which had been transferred from Krabi International Airport to Don Mueang International Airport.
Teerayut admitted that he brought the kratom drink for himself, not for his footballers. He was taken to Don Mueang Police Station where he was charged with illegal possession of a Category 5 drug.
The President of Krabi FC, Somkiet Kittitorakun, says, “the football team was heading to Tak province in the western part of Thailand for the FA cup match with Mae Sot United football team yesterday (June 27).”
“Teerayut has been working for the team for about one year. He was a good employee but we didn’t realise that he may have had problems in relation to kratom.”
“We have to pay more attention in checking our footballers and staffers. If anyone is found involved with drugs, they will be fired immediately.”
Krabi
Police hunt for Krabi TV thief
Krabi police are on the hunt for a thief who stole a 39 inch TV from a buffet restaurant in Krabi on Tuesday (June 26). The Police were notified of the thief who stole the television from the restaurant on Pisanpop Road in Krabi City.
The Police and Forensic Police arrived at the restaurant to find 37 year old Sarawut Poomipak, the restaurant owner, wondering what had happened to his TV.
Police checked CCTV footage at the restaurant. At 02:52am a man, whose face was covered with a mask, aged between 35-40 year old, put a chair on a table and grabbed the 39 inch TCL television, costing about 10,000 Baht. He grabbed the remote control as well before speeding way.
Mr Sarawut told police that “I only discovered that the television was gone at 5am. I have run this restaurant for almost three years. The restaurant doesn’t have a fence around it but we’ve never had problems with theft in the past.”
Police are continuing their investigation to find the suspect.
‘Forest Rescue’ campaign to save trees in and around Bangkok
Government fast-tracking Riviera Project to promote southern coastal provinces
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
Chinese tourist drowns at Karon beach
Thai man arrested in dodgy holiday scam
Cave alert issued for Phang Nga
Krabi FC sport scientist fired after carrying kratom on domestic flight
Police hunt for Krabi TV thief
Malaysia: Biggest seizure in history – New Straits Times
Chiang Rai: 650 personnel now involved in the search
Man caught by Karon lifeguard stealing from tourist
US teacher, accused of student rape in 1982, extradited from Thailand after 36 years on the run
Malaysia: Chinese tourists fined for dancing in front of Kota Kinabalu mosque
Chiang Rai: UK cave-diving experts get to work. US providing rescue equipment.
Pakistan ambassador shares concerns over safety of Phuket tourists
Thaiger World Cup wall chart – print it out, pin it up, fill it in
90% of hotels on Koh Phi Phi found incapable of registration
Thai Airways to end its Samui flights this September
Bangkok: First execution in Thailand in nine years
Top Ten movies made in Thailand and Phuket
90 houses damaged, power cables down on main roads – Phuket storm
Six arrested in Phuket drug shakekdown
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
Phuket Governor warns of heavy rains and possible flooding
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
National: How many days over-stay?!
Two charged over Chinese tourist assault
Krabi student killed outside school
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 18, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 15, 2018
Thaiger Briefing: June 14, 2018
Thaiger Briefing: June 13, 2018
Thaiger Briefing – June 12, 2018
Thaiger Briefing – June 11
Why we wear seatbelts!
Saving the Lifesavers
Launch of Michelin Guide of Bangkok, Phuket & Phang-Nga 2019
5 things to check about your social media in 2018
Foreign embassies pass on their best wishes for Thailand’s Songkran
Trending
-
National13 hours ago
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
-
National2 days ago
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
-
National2 days ago
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
-
News Desk6 days ago
National: How many days over-stay?!
-
National3 days ago
Krabi student killed outside school
-
National3 days ago
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
-
National5 days ago
Thaiger Radio News – Sunday
-
National6 days ago
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
You must be logged in to post a comment Login